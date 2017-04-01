AFRICAN FASHION WEEKEND (NIGERIA) 11th -12th November

This Weekend is the opening of the GTBank consumer focused fashion exhibition and capacity building event that aims to promote enterprise within the fast growing Nigerian Fashion Industry. The inaugural event, which was held last year from the 12th – 13th November 2016, not only created visibility and trade opportunities for indigenous businesses, but also facilitated learning workshops for business owners and consumers.

The GTBank Fashion Weekend brings together the most promising, talented and recognised fashion designers, brands and retail enterprises from across Nigeria and abroad to showcase trends and products to a large and diverse audience of consumers, press and industry enthusiasts. Positioned as a consumer focused event, The GTBank Fashion Weekend has become a meeting point for all stakeholders within the fashion community while presented retail exhibitions, master classes and run way shows with a special guest appearance of “America’s Next Top Model” J. Alexander, model coach and TV personality, who will be making a special appearance at this years fashion event.

Full catwalk and exhibition feature report in the bite magazine’s coming winter issue 20

 

