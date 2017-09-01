NEW MARVEL FILM RELEASE

Perhaps his most challenging mission to date, Thor finds himself held captive on the planet Sakaar. After throwing his faithful hammer at Hela who looks very dark and scary with her piercing blue eyes and eye shadow, she stops the heavy weighted mallet in mid-air with one hand and a smirk on her face and then crushes it to pieces causing an electrifying explosion throughout the city.

With his long mane cut short, Thor is placed in an arena to fight the planet’s champion, watched by the Grandmaster and his people. Thor is surprised to learn that his armoured fighting opposition is none other than Hulk and is quite joyful about this, shouting “yes!” which silences the participants. In a sort of comic joke, Thor explains to that they know each other from work (meaning other Marvel Comic productions, of course) before launching into the battle. What happens next? Well, you’ll have to watch the film to find out.

Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Idris Elba reprise their roles as Thor, Loki and Heimdall while Cate Blanchett plays Hela, the ruler of Hel and Niflheim, based on the deity Hel, who has been inadvertently released from her prison. Of her character, Blanchett said, “She’s been locked away for millennia getting more and more cross, and then, with a mistake, she gets unleased and she isn’t getting back in that box.”

Jeff Goldblum plays the Grandmaster, ruler of the planet Sakaar who is fascinated with gaming and chance, and enjoys manipulating lesser life-forms. Goldblum described his character as “a hedonist, a pleasure-seeker, an enjoyer of life and tastes and smells.” Tessa Thompson is Valkyrie, a tough, hard-drinking Asgardian warrior, based on the mythological being Brynhildr who captures Thor in the marketplace and brings him to the Grandmaster.

A test of Thor’s vulnerability without his trusted mallet in this sequel to 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World as well as the seventeenth film instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the warrior must defeat the Hulk in a gladiatorial duel in time to save Asgard from Hela and the coming Ragnarök.