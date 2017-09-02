EXHIBITION REVIEW

LondonEdge marks their territory on Business Design Centre with 36th show!

48 hours of anarchy, fashion and mayhem from 3rd- 4th September as the Business Design Centre was transformed into an alternative fashion mecca for LondonEdge. The team positively rocked their 36th show delivering a bevvy of new exhibitors, seminars and industry insights, mesmerising catwalk shows and an unforgettable after-show party alongside countless other extra-curricular activity. Showcasing brands such as T.U.K, Collectif and Sourpuss, the list of exhibitors was packed with newly discovered glory.

In true LondonEdge spirit, the show kicked off with a seminar on the history of tattoo by expert speaker Dr. Matt Lodder. He took the audience through 150++ years of tattooing and, presenting to a full-house, Matt set the bar for the show’s fascinating seminar programme.

The rest of the line-up did not disappoint, closely followed by seminars by social media, blogging and vintage guru Kate Beavis and author Fiona Cartledge who took audiences back to the heyday of the 90s. Designed to give attendees the full 360˚ experience, a trip to this trade show certainly gave visitors much more than a look into the future season’s collections.

This year, the show’s Sunday attraction had matured into an influencer’s lunch held at the show’s press office for the show’s Edge Influencers who had been involved throughout the shows’ September 2017 marketing campaign. The crème de la crème of the alternative fashion world came together for an hour of fizz, fashion and networking as social media figures rocketed at the event that almost broke the internet!

So, how could this show get any better? With a legendary after show party of course! LondonEdge threw an event that truly smashed it. Held at the Islington Metal Works the show team, visitors and exhibitors proved they know how to rock. Over 300 exhibitors, buyers, influencers, bloggers and industry guests piled in & duly fought for the right to party!

The party celebrated our Vintage Goth muse with a Morticia Addams meets Marlene Dietrich theme. With an array of performances that were nothing short of spectacular guests dance the night away as DJ Mel Clarke took to the decks and delivered a nostalgic collection of pop punk, rock and hip hop vibes. Supported by sets from the daring Bloody Bones Cocktail Eye, the floors rocked and rolled as the evening hosted by Lili La Scala ended with a performance by the epic talent of burlesque dancer, Marie Devilreux. With a complimentary bar on arrival, this Sunday evening is going to be hard to beat!

Then, out came the big guns … for LondonEdge #36 the team continued the legacy of the LondonEdge Awards to celebrate their brands and exhibitors in all areas of the industry. LondonEdge devised a set of accolades to congratulate their efforts across the board from newcomers to established heritage brands. Judged by key press, influencers and buyers in the field, September 2017 marked the second ceremony of its kind for the team and this seasons winners were:

• Most Rock n’ Roll Brand – Hyraw

• Edgiest Footwear – New Rock

• Darkwear Brand – Queen of Darkness

• Most Charming Repro-Vintage Brand – Collectif

• Sweetest Footwear Collection – Lola Ramona

• Stand-Out Jewellery Brand – Alchemy

• Best Pop Culture Collection – Frilly Pops

• Most Exciting Accessory Brand – Kreepsville 666

• Brightest Newcomer Brand – Charla Tedrick

• The Ultimate LondonEdge Brand – Sourpuss

As if we could pack anything else into this jaw-dropping weekend! The 36th LondonEdge show also saw the continued appointment of Production Element as the guardians of the catwalk. This season the fashion game was strong as crowds were treated to a spectacular display of garments from exhibitors including Innocent, Lindy Bop, Burleska and Collectif plus ‘The Stylists Edit’ of handpicked, up and coming brands. With incredible choreography, first class styling and sleek production the shows were named as the best yet.

Great reports, business transactions and a stunning exhibition equals a happy team. LondonEdge Director, Carole Hunter, had the following to say about show 36:

“This September’s show surpassed expectations. With so much business written in just 48 hours, we’re delighted to be able to provide our industry with the perfect business platform to allow this to happen. Buyers from 25 countries travelled to the show this season and met with exhibitors from 16 different countries. It’s a matter of real satisfaction that we make such an important contribution to the creation and maintenance of so many international business relationships. The world comes together at LondonEdge with a single attitude in mind and we couldn’t be prouder.”

And the praise doesn’t stop there… the exhibitors were chuffed too. One special first timer had the following to gush:

“Honestly, I can’t say enough about how positive the show and the trip was. We will definitely be back next year…” Char at Charla Tedrick

The next LondonEdge will run, fully loaded, from 11th-12th February 2018 at the Business Design Centre, Islington, London N1. Register to visit LondonEdge at www.londonedge.com/visitors.