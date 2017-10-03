STREET EVENT

In the heart of Belgravia, a Gourmet Food Street Party was held to celebrate the reopening of Motcomb Street on Wednesday 27th September, home to the likes of Louboutin, The Good Life Eatery and Ottolenghi. It followed the completion of some works that were being carried out to make the street a pedestrianised food and fashion boutique area. Motcomb Street will also welcome London’s first Secret Garden Spa that will serve clients with a braid bar, as well as manicure and pedicure stations, courtesy of the Errol Douglas Salon.

Whilst Sherbert Pergola enticed guests with their sherbet flavoured goodies, street vendors such as Ana’s Croquetas Spanish Gourmet Bites, Noodles and Bao Bun and The Gyoza Guys offered the crowd a taste of their native cuisines. The Good Life Eatery, Rococo Chocolates, Pierre Hermé and The Fine Cheese Co kept their doors opened until 10pm while Christian Louboutin extended its opening hours and the Errol Douglas salon took its hair styling services to the creative Secret Garden on Halkin Arcade.

Entertainment was provided by live jazz and soul bands including K.O.G and the Old Dirty Brasstards who were absolutely fantastic. The latter, a 10-piece band got the crowd dancing (even in the rain) with songs such as Britney Spears’ ‘Baby One More Time’; Chaka Khan’s ‘Ain’t Nobody’; Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’; Human League’s ‘Don’t You Want Me’; Michael Jackson’s ‘Man in the Mirror’; Whitney Houston’s ‘Dance with Somebody’ and Backstreet Boys’ ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’.

 

With plenty of prosecco and drinks to go round, everyone was in good spirits and thoroughly enjoyed the evening.

 

 

 

