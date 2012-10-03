NEW SINGLE RELEASE

From originally establishing herself as a teenage internet sensation, posting covers to YouTube, Gabrielle Aplin has ridden a whirlwind career of success. She topped the UK charts with her incredible cover of ‘The Power Of Love’ in 2012, and saw her 2013 debut album English Rain certified gold. That album featured the Top 10 hits ‘Please Don’t Say You Love Me’, ‘Home’, ‘Salvation’ and ‘Panic Cord’.

With extensive international touring, Aplin racked up a further three No.1s worldwide and released her second album Light Up The Dark in 2015 to huge acclaim worldwide. In 2016 she released the Miss You EP, which has clocked up over 50 MILLION streams across Spotify and Apple Music.

Gabrielle Aplin has been playing festivals all over the UK this summer, including Glastonbury, Secret Garden Party and a headline set at Leopallooza, among many others. She also completed a sold-out tour in Japan. Gabrielle Aplin has celebrated the release of her acclaimed new EP Avalon by announcing a very special stripped down show to take place in London’s beautiful Union Chapel on December 7th.

To mark the announcement she has revealed a stunning lyric video for brand new song ‘Say Nothing’. Taken from her new Avalon EP, released last Friday, the song is a gorgeous slice of electro-pop. Regarding ‘Say Nothing’, Gabrielle says, “Say Nothing is a song I had for a while before finishing it with my friend and co-writer Nick. It’s about being stuck between two friends and that frustration you feel when you seem to be the only one reacting.”

The new song follows the release of lead single ‘Waking Up Slow’, which has proved a big radio hit. The single was featured as Radio 1’s ‘Record Of The Week’ and has been added to the Radio 2 playlist. The song has clocked up well over 1.7 MILLION plays on Spotify and Gabrielle recently revealed a stunning acoustic version of the track, which has received over 6.5 MILLION plays on Facebook alone.

The singer has also received great support from press with the likes of The Sun, Metro, Sunday Times, The Observer and many more besides all featuring the singer and raving about her new music. Gabrielle will be completing a headline tour of the UK through October in support of the EP, with all dates now completely sold out. The six-date tour starts at Glasgow’s Oran Mor on October 19th and finishes at ULU, London on October 26th. She will then play the special stripped down show at the annual Christmas celebration for her label Never Fade Records, taking place at London’s Union Chapel on December 7th.

The show will also feature an array of special guests including Hudson Taylor and Hannah Grace. Full tour dates can be found below:

GABRIELLE APLIN TOUR DATES

19/10 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

20/10 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

22/10 – Cambridge, The Junction

23/10 – Brighton, Concorde 2

24/10 – Bristol, Bristol Trinity

26/10 – London, ULU

07/12 – London, Union Chapel

TAKEN FROM THE AVALON EP