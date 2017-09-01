CATWALK REPORT

Watch highlights from LFW, including shows from Armani, Burberry, Christopher Kane, ERDEM, JW Anderson, Mary Katrantzou, Molly Goddard, Mother of Pearl, Ralph & Russo, Roksanda, Simone Rocha, Tommy Hilfiger, VERSUS & many more, and interviews with the designers and celebrities throughout the event.

Also see #LFW takeovers from Creative Director of PAPER Drew Elliott, BFC Positive Fashion Ambassador Adwoa Aboah, Teen Vogue’s Phillip Picardi, blogger Lucy Williams & Fashion Editor Veronika Heilbrunner.

