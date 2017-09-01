NEW FILM RELEASE

In the sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service (where we were introduced to the independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion), the adventure of the secret agents continues in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Despite the Kingsman’s headquarters being destroyed by notorious criminal mastermind Poppy (Julianne Moore), this doesn’t stop our heroic agents from springing into action when they learn that the future of the world is at stake once again.

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE

Upon discovering an allied spy organisation in the US called Statesman which dates back to the day they were both founded, Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin (Taron Egerton), Merlin (Mark Strong) and Roxanne ‘Roxy’ Morton (Sophie Cookson) travel to America. There, they join forces with their sister agency to save the world against a ruthless common enemy and a mission that will push their strength and wits to the limit. With Merlin providing the technical and lending his services as the occasional field agent and Roxy’s support as a secret agent to Eggsy along with their American counterparts, Champagne ‘Champ’ (Jeff Bridges) and Tequila (Channing Tatum), I’m sure this will be an adventure that will have its share of twists and turns.

And the British agents are in for a surprise concerning the original Kingsman Harry Hart (Colin Firth). Watch the film to find out exactly what it is.

