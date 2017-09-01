DESIGN FESTIVAL

designjunction announces stellar brand line-up and new launches London 21–24 September 2017

Now in its seventh year, designjunction returns to Kings Cross this September (21-24) as part of the annual London Design Festival. The 2017 edition of the show will present more than 200 international design brands, hundreds of product launches, 70 tempting pop-up shops and bespoke installations, in addition to the schedule of lively talks and debates.

The show will take place across five key sites – all within a stone’s throw of each other, including the centrally located Granary Square (registration and installations), Cubitt House (lighting and furniture), Cubitt Park (emerging designers and materials), The Crossing (installations and partnership projects) and The Canopy (retail).

CUBITT HOUSE AND CUBITT PARK

Due to popular demand, designjunction expands its trade destination. Cubitt House remains a focused furniture and lighting destination, whilst Cubitt Park, a new pavilion located opposite, will house luxury accessories and materials, in addition to a curated mix of emerging designers. Icons of Denmark will present new products, bringing mid-century design icons back to life. Danish brand Fredericia will showcase 100 years of craftsmanship by launching high-quality furniture collections including the Acme and Verve chair series and the Barbry collection of stools and tables.

Showcasing the best in Scandinavian design, Skandium will present two Danish brands at this year’s designjunction: Kahler Design will make its UK debut, presenting its latest accessories range; whilst Skagerak will display new furniture collections that draw on traditional craftsmanship and materials. LSA International launches a new capsule collection of drinkware, in addition to the Taffeta glassware featuring fabric-inspired finishes that are individually mouthblown to create a one of a kind decorative object.

Wallace Sewell is celebrating 25 years of creating distinctive, colourful and beautifully woven British designs and will launch the brand’s first ever rug collection. Also celebrating 25 years is Design House Stockholm which will launch its Torso chair, Ram easy chair and Air sideboard at designjunction.

After the success of the Hardy chair by David Irwin, Another Country will be extending the range to include an armchair, rocking chair, bar stool and tables. Founded by furniture designer Samuel Chan, Channels will launch a series of six cabinets inspired by ‘cabinets of curiosity’. Designed and made in the UK, Deadgood launches ‘Marra’, a simple yet distinctive range of occasional tables, while contemporary wooden furniture designer TedWood launches its latest range of hand-crafted furniture.

Newcomer to the show, OMK 1965 will present a new collection of refreshed iconic furniture pieces originally designed for the likes of Habitat and the Groucho Club during the 1960s. Favourites including the Omkstak chair, T1 chair and Vienna console table will be re-issued in a new palette of colours, materials and finish options.

Established more than 150 years ago and still using the same hand bending wood techniques, Czech Republic based furniture company TON are showing new collections including the Alba chair range, Merano lounge armchair, Lasa table and Fleur coat stand.

Little Greene, known for its eco-friendly paint, unveils seven new colours and will launch an updated palette of 184 shades. Turkish brand SOTO Lab launches the SO.05 modular shelving and cabinet unit, assembled by utilising traditional crafted joinery requiring no screws to hold the structural components together.

Marset will exhibit a refined and contemporary range of innovative lighting, whilst contemporary lighting brand Decode will be showing the Bulk light by Daniel Schofield for the first time, a design that is a modern interpretation of the traditional bulkhead light. Artifact Lighting will showcase its latest Coolicon Wall Light, an adaption of the iconic 1930s Coolicon pendant, whilst the new lighting collection from DI CLASSE draws inspiration from traditional Japanese culture. Other key brands to look out for in Cubitt House and Cubitt Park include Bethan Gray, Clippings, Dark Light Design, Ethnicraft, Eleanor Pritchard, Friends & Founders, Humanscale, in-Es Art Design, Isokon Plus, Lammhults, Made by Greg Cox, Norr11, Olivia Aspinall Studio, SCIN Gallery, Very Good & Proper and more.

