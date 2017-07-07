CATWALK REPORT SS18

Hakan Akkaya’s SS18 collection was inspired by existentialism.

Existentialism became popular in the years following World War II, and strongly influenced many disciplines, fashion included.

In the view of the existentialist, the individual’s starting point is characterized not only by the thinking subject, but the acting, feeling, living human individual. The predominant idea of existentialist thought is commonly acknowledged to be FREEDOM, a philosophical theory or approach that emphasizes the existence of the individual person as a free and responsible agent determining their own development through acts of the will.

This season, Hakan Akkaya created a collection of dramatic proportions and hard-edges. The presentation is about an existential attitude, hence the mixture of models. In Hakan’s opinion, beauty is not about how you look, but what people see in the things you value and love.

