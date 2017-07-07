CATWALK REPORT SS18

Hakan Akkaya’s SS18 collection was inspired by existentialism.

Existentialism became popular in the years following World War II, and strongly influenced many disciplines, fashion included.

Hakan Akkaya - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

In the view of the existentialist, the individual’s starting point is characterized not only by the thinking subject, but the acting, feeling, living human individual.  The predominant idea of existentialist thought is commonly acknowledged to be FREEDOM, a philosophical theory or approach that emphasizes the existence of the individual person as a free and responsible agent determining their own development through acts of the will.

This season, Hakan Akkaya created a collection of dramatic proportions and hard-edges.  The presentation is about an existential attitude, hence the mixture of models.  In Hakan’s opinion, beauty is not about how you look, but what people see in the things you value and love.

http://nyfw.com/hakan-akkaya

 

 

 

About The Author

The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.