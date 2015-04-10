LONDON EXHIBITION

The London Edge – 3rd-4TH SEPTEMBER 2017

BUSINESS DESIGN CENTRE, UPPER STREET, ISLINGTON, LONDON, N1 0QH

AUTHENTIC, RETRO, PUNK, 60’S, BOLD, CREATIVE, VINTAGE, FORWARD-THINKING, 70’S, CURRENT, 50’S, PASTEL, GOTH, RAINBOW, METAL, FESTIVAL, DARK, GLITTER, ROCK, CONTEMPORARY, 90’S, GRUNGE, PIN-UP, 70’S, RAVE, MOD, MERMAID… LONDONEDGE IS CULTURE, IT’S CLASSIC AND IT’S … NEVER BORING.

Glitter Girl…

LondonEdge introduces their candy covered collection for AW17

There’s a whole lot of glitter coming to LondonEdge this season. Running from the 3rd-4th September 2017 at the Business Design Centre, Islington, London N1. Introducing their new, vibrant collection of nu-alternative lifestyle fashion. Team Edge are excited to present collections inspired by the 90’s, festivals, rainbows, mermaids and glitter girls for AW’17.

A meeting place for lifestyle, creative and cult retailers, brands and press London Edge will open on Sunday 3rd September 2017 at the Business Design Centre, Islington, London, N1 with a dynamic package of seminars and industry insights, daily runway shows and an unforgettable after-show party alongside 220+ collections and many other extra-curricular activities. This season promises not to disappoint with a daily schedule of seminars, fashion shows plus an eclectic squad of exhibitors and a guaranteed social media love-in when the blogging world shows it’s appreciation of this lifestyle fashion mecca.

Frilly Pops - Frilly Pops is a pom pom factory where founder Stephanie Dulieu creates everything from deliciously coloured Pom Garlands, to Fruity Earrings. A creative mind by nature, she’s always masterminding new products made with poms, so keep an eye out for new products and sneaky peeks at the show.

Extreme Largeness - Long ago, at the beginning of time itself, when Mancunian dinosaurs roamed the Northern Quarter and the legendary Afflecks first sprang from the ground on the corner of Church St, a magnificent jewellery and accessories shop was born. There are myths of this wonderful cave like emporium which glittered with neon bright treasures and sparkling adornments. People everywhere looked a zillion time more radiant, decked out in all the glorious trinkets purchased from the palace they call Extreme Largeness.

FromNicLove - NicLove has been an established brand since 2015. Focusing on all things girlie and glittery, Nic feels that products and imagery should reflect the brand and what they stand for. From little pots of magical glitter to fluttery mermaid lashes, NicLove’s products are designed by and hand made by Nic and all of her cosmetics are UK manufactured – vegan friendly.

This Sweet Year - Owner and creator of This Sweet Year, Sarah is a freelance sole trader who graduated in Graphic Arts. Working previously in print design, she has always had a passion for art and fashion and was looking for a way to combine the two. At a young age she created her first catalogue of clothing and having now invested in the right tools and machinery, This Sweet Year became a reality.

Funk plus - Inspired by the subculture street fashion of Punk, Goth, Heavy Metal and Rockabilly, Funkplus began its journey back in 1990. Presenting a huge selection of alternative streetwear, punk, goth & rockabilly accessories including genuine leather belts chokers collars bracelets goggles gasmasks respirators gloves steampunk mask studs & spikes, you’re guaranteed to find accessories you’ll just love from these guys!

Jelly Jolly - The inspiration for Jelly Jolly London came four years ago, born in the desire to bring colour and spark to the sometime grey and weary days of London. Jelly Jolly London infuses everyday life with imagination and creativity. We at Jelly Jolly aim to bring London’s unique beauty, style and creativity to the world stage.

Fictional Character - Founded in 2016, Fictional Character is a streetwear brand that is crafted with women in mind. Their speciality is limited edition collections which allow for unique stand-out statements especially for her and every member of the girl squad. “Find your tribe. Love them hard”.

Bepapaia - Bepapaia was founded in Barcelona in 2007 by a young and enthusiastic team. It has since developed into the go-to brand for jewellery and body piercing. They infuse everything they do with a fresh, fun, trendy and alternative look. Original, rebellious and carefree… that’s Bepapaia!

New Rock - In 1978, New Rock was born. New Rock shoes’ unique manufacturing technique coupled with constantly evolving, futuristic design is aimed at the young, men and women laying their bets on a new life style. New Rock design is relentless in its pursuit to continually cater to the discerning alternative-fashion lifestyle. A key feature is fine craftsmanship, using high-quality materials and are made exclusively in Spain. A well-known alternative footwear brand all over the world, New Rock shoes stand for unapologetically bold style and superb quality.

Pamela Mann - The Pamela Mann brand are one of the largest hosiery retailers in the UK and Europe, supplying fashion tights as well as classic hosiery in a variety of colours and styles. From your wardrobe staple black tights in various deniers to high fashion prints, they’ve got all bases covered. Having recently launched their new maternity range Pamela Mann are renowned for their vintage fashion, retro, goth and plus size collections.

This season’s seminar programme draws from a fascinating range of subjects delivered by experts in their fields such as vintage fashion and style, body-modification, fashion and social media and more. The schedule will follow shortly with more details. And who can forget the legendary after show party? This season, it goes without saying that the LondonEdge crew know how to party.

Here is a quick link back at the bite magazine issue 17 review of the exhibition . http://www.thebitemag.com/issue17/#40

Visit www.londonedge.com to find hotel and transport information + opening hours etc. Show events information will be posted on our social media channels plus our website so keep them peeled.

Visit www.londonedge.com + REGISTER to receive your E-Badge for free entry to the show.