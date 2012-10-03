AFTERNOON TEA WEEK 14th-20th August

National Afternoon Tea Week is the perfect way to celebrate the quintessentially British pastime.

Here‘s our round up of the best and most unique afternoon teas to try during Afternoon Tea Week.

ARTea – LANCASTER LONDON

Lancaster London’s “ARTea” Afternoon Tea is perfect for those who know their Monet from their Picasso. The eclectic ARTea menu is edible, as are the canvasses within the afternoon tea, while waiters serve guests in whimsical painting aprons. Dishes are delivered to tables in painters boxes, revealing a delectable take on painting essentials. Delicate delights include: Finger sandwiches, pastries and freshly baked scones, all of which are served on painting slates alongside jam & clotted cream concealed in 30ml paint tubes.

FESTIVAL GLAM ROCK AFTERNOON TEA – K WEST HOTEL & SPA

Traditional Afternoon Tea has been given a glam-rock makeover at K West Hotel & Spa. Guests can swap traditional hot drinks for tea-infused cocktails, and even enjoy the treat late at night like a true rock star. Who doesn’t love cocktails and cake at midnight? The Festival Glam Rock Teas include enticing mini-clubs and rainbow brioche sliders, fresh blueberry ‘rolling scones’ with clotted cream & homemade jams, as well as a selection of delectable minted strawberry and watermelon mini-slushies; a selection of macaroons; sorbet cones; and white chocolate mini cheesecake bowls. The Glam Rock Afternoon Tea pays tribute to the hotel’s music heritage in a playful, fun and stylish way. The tea is served on vintage record covers, with electric blue and pink teapots and teacups, adding some glam to the rock.

ROYAL AFTERNOON TEA -THE ARCH LONDON

Be treated like royalty at The Arch London as the five-star hotel serves a perfectly patriotic Royal Afternoon Tea. The stately spread features a procession of dishes worthy of the Royal seal of approval. Classic British savoury delights include Cheddar with apple and raisin chutney on sun blushed tomato bread; and Smoked salmon blinis with lemon butter and cracked black pepper. Sweet treats include quintessentially British desserts such as Chocolate orange tea cake, Battenberg, Raspberry and pistachio trifle and Strawberry and lemon curd tart. Royal Afternoon Tea, and cost a little more with a glass of Champagne, is available from Noon until 7pm. It can be enjoyed in the hotel’s stunning Martini Library, stylish Hunter 486 restaurant or chic Salon de Champagne lounge.

NAUTICAL AFTERNOON TEA -BOHEMIA BAR & RESTAURANT JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS

Bohemia Bar & Restaurant is setting sail for warmer climates on the Bohemia Afternoon Tea Cruise, and is welcoming guests onboard. The oceanic adventure commences with a ‘shell-ection’ of loose leaf teas and herbal infusions, served with Bohemian Tea Sand-wiches. Plain and raisin scones are served with Strawberry Jam, Jersey Black Butter and Clotted Cream. The real treasure is discovered with a myriad of sweet delights, including an Exotic Cruise Cake, a Ring Buoy Macaron, a classic Mint-Chocolate Chip Ice Lolly, a Summer Berry Tartlet; and a Raspberry and White Chocolate Mousse. Bohemia’s summer afternoon tea is available until the end of September 2017. This nautical afternoon tea is served in Bohemia Bar or Bohemia Cocktail Garden from 2.30pm until 5.30pm.

TRADITIONAL AFTERNOON TEA – SOPWELL HOUSE

Keeping it traditional, Sopwell House’s Afternoon Tea is served on a tiered stand adorned with both sweet and savoury delights. Freshly baked scones are accompanied by Devonshire clotted cream and local strawberry jam. A range of finger sandwiches are on offer, including Smoked salmon & cracked black pepper and Cucumber & cream cheese. To satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth, guests can choose from a selection of cakes and pastries including the signature Sopwell Battenberg; Dark chocolate delice; and Fruit tarts. Guests can wash it all down with a cup of Newby Loose Leaf Tea, or for additional indulgence they can upgrade to a glass of Taittinger Brut Reserve NV Champagne or Pimms. The Traditional Afternoon Tea can be enjoyed in the Restaurant, Cocktail Lounge and Conservatory, overlooking the 12-acres of beautiful gardens surrounding the hotel.

ARTea Afternoon Tea at Lancaster London (from £35)

Festival Glam Rock Afternoon Tea at K West Hotel & Spa (from £28.50)

Royal Afternoon Tea at The Arch London (£25)

Nautical Afternoon Tea at Bohemia Bar and Restaurant Jersey, Channel Islands (£19.95)

Traditional Afternoon Tea at Sopwell House (from £25.95)