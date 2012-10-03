BRAND NEW ALBUM

The Darkness have released the highly entertaining, tongue-in-cheek video for their brand new single ‘All The Pretty Girls’, out now through Cooking Vinyl. Introducing the video in his own inimitable manner, frontman Justin Hawkins proclaims, “_Dear People of the Internet. We have made this excellent video to distract you from the humdrum banality of existence. By looking at film of The Darkness preening and cavorting, you will be transported to an unattainable world of awesomeness.

Furthermore, we recommend that you purchase our new record album, for which the above video serves as an amuse-bouche. Enjoy!”

The video finds England’s most distinctive, multiple award-winning, platinum-selling rock gods performing ‘All The Pretty Girls’ along the beautifully overcast Cornish shoreline. They embrace the typical British summer by rocking out whilst playing tennis, going on a band banana boat ride, travelling on a tractor and even attempting guitar solos while surfing, amongst other suitably seaside-like japes.

‘All The Pretty Girls’ was released last month to great acclaim and all round fabulous excitement, heralding their magnificent new album, entitled _Pinewood Smile_, which is released on October 6th. The single is available on all streaming platforms and also available for download with pre-orders of the album for the instant gratification of fans. Click here for details: https://TheDarkness.lnk.to/PS

The album finds The Darkness on electrifying form, delivering some of the most sharp-witted, infectious, humorous and downright brilliant songs of their career.

The album is also the first to feature the drumming and vocal talents of new band member Rufus Tiger Taylor, son of Queen legend Roger Taylor, who shares vocal duties with Justin on two of the tracks, and gets roundly pelted with tennis balls in the ‘All The Pretty Girls’ video… as is only right and proper for the new boy!

To celebrate the release of _Pinewood Smile,_ The Darkness will be touring extensively at the end of this year playing 17 dates in the UK throughout November and December including a headline show at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on December 10th (see dates below). The shows are part of a wider European tour, full dates can be found at http://www.thedarknesslive.com/tour-dates/

THE DARKNESS UK TOUR DATES

NOVEMBER

23/11 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

24/11 – Manchester, Academy

25/11 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

27/11 – Leeds, O2 Academy

28/11 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

29/11 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

DECEMBER

01/12 – Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall

02/12 – Nottingham, Rock City

03/12 – Norwich, UEA

05/12 – Guildford, G Live

06/12 – Margate, Winter Gardens

07/12 – Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

09/12 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

10/12 – London, Eventim Apollo

11/12 – Brighton, Dome

13/12 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

14/12 – Bristol, Colston Hall