Parsons College of Design Graduates to Show New Designs on Cunard’s Transatlantic Fashion Week Crossing

August 3, 2017 – Luxury cruise line Cunard is excited to announce that six graduates from one of the world’s leading fashion colleges, The New School’s Parsons School of Design have been selected to join the second annual Transatlantic Fashion Week Crossing on board the iconic ocean liner Queen Mary 2.

Top graduates from famed New York City fashion school will sail across the Atlantic alongside fashion greats

The graduates, who count Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs and Jason Wu among their alumini, will put on a runway show of their latest designs for guests on the voyage, which will depart Southampton on August 31, 2017 and will arrive in New York on September 7, 2017.

British designer Julien Macdonald OBE will be featured on this voyage along with revered fashion historian Colin McDowell MBE, fashion consultant Gail Sackloff OBE and Jermyn Street shirt designer and the CEO and founder of Grosvenor Shirts Karl Dunkley. Now heading into its second year, the unique Crossing invites guests to enjoy seven days of fashion-focused events, including runway shows, Q&A’s and exclusive unveilings.

In order to be selected for this exciting opportunity, recent Parsons graduates submitted their collections and the inspiration behind them to the team of fashion experts who will be joining the Crossing. The judges based their decision on expertise, individuality and appeal and chose these six budding designers to represent Parsons on the voyage: Min Kyung Kim, Panisa Busayanontg, Jeehyun Cho, Jihyun Myung, Alexa Chia Wan Yu and Yuner Shao. The graduates designs will be worn by models from Storm.

“We are excited and privileged to welcome graduates from the famed Parsons School of Design to this year’s Transatlantic Fashion Week,” said Angus Struthers, Vice President, Cunard. “Only on Cunard do both loyal Cunarders and new guests have the opportunity to mingle with some of fashion’s most iconic designers and up-and-comers. It is so important to encourage new talent and what a fabulous environment to launch what are sure to be some very bright futures in the world of fashion.”

