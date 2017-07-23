Düsseldorf 21st-23rd July 2017

For the first time, PLATFORM FASHION will open the CPD order days in collaboration with PASSION FOR FASHION with 8 fashion shows, 30 featured labels and over 5.000 guest, PLATFORM FASHION 8th season on Areal Böhler.

Supported by partners such as LEXUS Germany, ASUS and Broich Catering, the fashion show concept offers established brand as well as upcoming talent a unique opportunity to present their latest collections in a high quality manner during the CPD order days.

PLATFORM FASHION SELECTED offers upcoming talent the possibility to stage their individual approach to fashion on the runway. The mixture of various concepts from brands such as Nadja Kiess, 7 Slim, Maison Common and CABO by MILKA will lead to an exciting space for creativity, which guests will be able to witness. A splendid fashion show by designer Thomas Rath “Miami Night Fever”.

Day One: PLATFORM FASHION Studio Rundholz was celebrating there ten-year anniversary of the brand’s BLACK LABEL collection with a bespoke fashion show on Areal Böhler, followed by a fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger showcase, selected highlights from current luxury collections to customers and celebrity guests.

Day Two: Starts with avant-garde 3D print designs, when automobile company LEXUS Germany teams up with 3D print provider Voxelworld and fashion brand UNIQUE will close the day with its signature blend of glamorous silhouettes, clear-cut shapes and lavish embellishments.

Day Three: Graduates of the Akademie Mode & Design will present their innovative creations, proving once again that AMD makes developing an individual style a priority for each of its students. FashionYard meets PLATFORM FASHION features carefully curated brands on the runway, among the selected brands this season are Lyvem, Lensdorf and The Savage. In addition, the shown styles will be available for purchase at a pop-up market.

THE FASHION RECEPTION # 1

With every new season, PLATFORM FASHION strengthens its claim, to continuously grow as a networking forum for various styles and innovative ideas. Therefore PLATFORM FASHION is launching a new event format in collaboration with PASSION FOR FASHION, the CPD feature of Rheinische Post newspaper:

We welcome numerous opinion leaders and professionals from the fashion industry as well as other guests from the art, culture and business sectors at the Lexus Forum Düsseldorf. The get-together is in an informal atmosphere that follows the motto DRINKS, FOOD, MUSIC AND NICE PEOPLE and marks the official opening of the CPD order days at Lexus Forum Düsseldorf.

A further innovation this season was the relaunch of the PLATFORM FASHION website. The objective of the new site is to focus on the platform concept and serve as an information hub, providing latest industry news from North Rhine-Westphalia and an overview of industry relevant events and news. Thus being a part of PLATFORM FASHION this year emphasis our commitment to unique design, “says Jan Schneider, Country Head of Business Unit Systems, ASUS Computer GmbH.

The venue for PLATFORM FASHION – Glühofenhalle with its adjacent outdoor area as well as the Alte Federnfabrik on Areal Böhler.

PREMIUM PARTNER ASUS | BROICH CATERING & LOCATIONS | LEXUS DEUSCHLAND

PARTNER HOTEL INDIGO DÜSSELDORF-VICTORIAPLATZ | THE FRITZ | HOTELFRIENDS | MCCAFÉ | NEWSHA PRIVATE HAIRCARE | PICTUREPEOPLE | WEMPE

AUSRÜSTER BLUMEN FUSS | BOCONCEPT | DEKRA EVENT & LOGISTIC | RENT4EVENT | WALLSTYLE.COM BY CCS DIGITAL_FABRIC | WEDO SALES

