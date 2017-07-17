WORLD FILM PREMIERE IN BERLIN THE ACTION-PACKED SPY THRILLER ATOMIC BLONDE FROM CARL F. BUCHERER BRAND AMBASSADOR DAVID LEITCH CELEBRATES ITS WORLD PREMIERE IN BERLIN. The latest masterpiece from director David Leitch – a longtime brand ambassador for Lucerne-based watch manufacturer Carl F. Bucherer – is a truly star-studded a air. As direc- tor of two John Wick movies, Leitch has demonstrated his mastery of the action-thriller genre. Charlize Theron takes the starring role in Atomic Blonde, which also features such leading names as James McAvoy, John Goodman, So a Boutella, and Til Schweiger. The extraordinary timepieces from Carl F. Bucherer also play a starring role in the movie, continuing the Swiss watch manufacturer’s successful involvement with the movie industry. Berlin, July 18, 2017. Last night’s premiere of Atomic Blonde saw the red carpet rolled out at the theater in Potsdamer Platz, Berlin. Among the Hollywood stars in attendance was leading actress Charlize Theron. With David Leitch as director and Swiss actor Daniel Bernhardt as the villain, the lat- est Hollywood action thriller Atomic Blonde boasts two Carl F. Bucherer brand ambassadors in key roles. Watches from the Lucerne-based brand also play an important role – but you’ll have to watch the movie to nd out more details. Carl F. Bucherer also supported its brand ambassadors as the exclusive partner for the movie’s world premiere in Berlin. Among the highlights, a watchmaker’s bench appeared on the red carpet, where a Carl F. Bucherer watchmaker o ered insights into this traditional craft. The connection between the world of cinema and the world of watchmaking runs much deeper than this event. “Hollywood makes dreams come true on the big screen – our watches make dreams come true on your wrist,” says Sascha Moeri, CEO of Carl F. Bucherer. “David Leitch, who has been a partner of ours for many years, has produced another incredible movie with Atomic Blonde. We are delighted that our watches also play a star- ring role in the movie.” A Fitting Location It is no coincidence that Berlin was chosen as the venue for this exclusive premiere. The spy thriller’s action unfolds in the streets of the German capital in 1989. Top agent Lorraine Broughton, played by Charlize Theron, has been tasked with an important assignment – and she is ready to do anything to complete it, in a suspenseful and deadly game of chess. Sensual, exciting and thrilling: Atomic Blonde shows that director David Leitch is completely in his element when directing an action movie. About Carl F. Bucherer The Carl F. Bucherer name has been synonymous with quality, innovation, and passion since 1888. Founded in Lucerne, the Swiss family business has become an internationally renowned global brand characterized by its founder’s pioneering spirit and the cosmopolitan esprit of its home. Carl F. Bucherer is one of the few remaining family-owned Swiss watch manufacturers and is now headed in the third generation by Jörg G. Bucherer. Timepieces and movements are developed and produced in the brand’s own workshops in Switzerland. Mile- stones are the manufacturer’s own movement families, which are partly driven by an external rotor – an innovation that Carl F. Bucherer was the rst manufacturer to put into series production. With its exclusive watch creations, Carl F. Bucherer epitomizes high-quality Swiss craftsmanship, unmistakable style, and detailed sophistication. Carl F. Bucherer – Made of Lucerne Atomic Blonde hits German cinemas on August 24, and US cinemas on July 28. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published. Name* Email* Website Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.