Catwalk Highlights 16th July 2017

Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam is a bi-annually event with catwalk shows and expositions about Dutch and Belgium Fashion Design.

FashionWeek Amsterdam is a combination of fashion shows of upcoming talents, designers and commercial labels and brands. Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam offers a broad and diverse programme meant for the fashion professional and their relations. Every edition Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam draws the attention of both national as well as international press and buyers. Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam is organized twice a year, the Summer/Spring edition in July and the Fall/Winter edition in January at the Westergasfabriek in Amsterdam.

Here are a collection of Designers that showed there collection on 16th June

Cohen’s signature is in his unique approach to luxurious materials. The details and finishes of his clothes leave an easily recognisable Cohen mark. His latest collection, ‘Restrained and release’, was full of bondage references, interpreted via wide waistbands. The silhouettes were still quite feminine and semi-transparent fabrics gave the pieces a sensual touch.

Sarah Bruylant - Garments were made colourful and voluminous to attract the eye and oblige people to look at them, to follow them. But by ripping off some details and distorting the silouhette, the reality behind the beautiful picture is shown to the world.

The high neck, heavy on the shoulders showing the overload brought by this constant pressure to look perfect. In addition to the outfits , the wigs are there to show that by trying to create yourself an identity you might just be losing your real self.

RE by RECONSTRUCT represents change and is out to redefine the fashion system. For the collective, the current system is outdated and in need of renovation. They presented their first joint collection at the 26th edition of Mercedes-Benz FashionWeek Amsterdam, which included something from each individual yet still represented a coherent, innovative look. The collective was inspired by the famous art historian, whose ideas and process they’ve applied to their own collection.

Awarded the 2017 Lichting prize to Lizzy Stuyfzand (ArtEZ). With her collection, Call Me Magpie, she brought together handcrafted techniques and London club kids. The jury praised not only her balance between creativity, cheerfulness, and authenticity, but also her research into textiles and craftsmanship.

The main activity of the Bas Kosters studio is storytelling with fashion as a language, which is the way I distinguish myself with my label within the large group of (fashion) designers. My goal is to create a body of work, a future history. Each new collection or other expression is an addition to the book about the world of Bas Kosters. All proprietary image elements, techniques, figures, stories and models are interconnected, allowing my work to grow organically, becoming layered and multidisciplinary in its totality.

The Bas Kosters Studio is actually like a human, with a carefully curated character. The studio has two distinct faces, warning about alarming social issues by means of dark humor on the one hand, while trying to create enthusiasm and happiness on the other hand. This friendly and positive side I include in my various collaborations with commercial partners.

