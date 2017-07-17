NEW SINGLE RELEASE

Kierra Shunte ft Nick Grant & Jamal “Gravy” Woolard

Born and raised outside of Atlanta, GA, Kierra Shunte’ knew from a young age that she wanted to entertain. She accepted her role as a trendsetter from the very beginning. Known for her smooth, yet raspy voice she has developed a style and love for Pop/R&B music.

Her unique sound puts you in the mindset of Rihanna and Adele. Growing up listening to all genres of music, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston had the most influence on her passion.

Attending Schools for the Performing Arts throughout her entire matriculation, she was in her first play at the age of three. By five, she was singing in plays, musicals, and at weddings, receiving standing ovations for her performances then and now. She is extremely excited to share her new project with the world.

Follow Kierra on Your Social Media of Choice