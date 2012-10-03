Inside the Summer 2017 Issue 19

HomeLatest

  • The Met Exhibition USA – Rei Kawakubo Rei-KawakuboRei Kawakubo’s ‘Comme Des Garçons: Art of the In-Between’ fashion exhibition presented by the Costume Institute was made possible by Condé Nast at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The entire presentation is a mix of pieces from Kawakubo’s various past collections that have been placed together to form nine distinct themes ...
  • Catwalk Review – LFW SS17 LFWSS2017In our fast-paced coverage of London’s most creative designers, check out our special catwalk report to find out which designers caught our eye with their Spring/Summer 2017 collections at London Fashion Week.
  • Fine Cuisine & Sophisticated Beverages cuisineThe Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town and abroad, with regular reviews. In this issue, we enjoyed the exquisite cuisine at HAPPENSTANCE Restaurant, near London’s St Paul’s Cathedral which offers a pleasant cuisine in a relaxed and spacious dining environment. We also visited the sensational ...
  • Designer Profile – Valentin Yudashkin Valentin-YudashkinOur special feature is dedicated to Valentin Yudashkin, the most established Russian designer who has presented his collections on international level for the past 25 years. A designer who has merited endless accolades and titles throughout his career, we discover what makes Yudashkin, Russia’s Fashion Designer hero and his rise to fame as an inspirational ...
  • Beauty & men’s grooming Beauty & Mens GroomingSummer gives us the opportunity to feature the latest in make-up and grooming trends. In this issue, we take a look at some of the beauty products on the market for women. Check out our pages for a selection of the best beauty tips for the summer season.

