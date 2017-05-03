GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP NEWS

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay Announces Exclusive Partnership with Globally Renowned John Frieda as Salon Atelier

Already the most anticipated opening of 2017, the five-star Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay opens its doors today – Friday 30th June – and announces an exclusive partnership with globally renowned John Frieda Salons.

Ibiza Bay is like nowhere else in Ibiza, with every aspect of the hotel carefully curated. The John Frieda Salon Ibiza residency will offer guests revolutionary, technical and creative excellence in styling, colour and blow-dries to create those all-important Ibizan beach waves.

Set to open in July, the salon will house four styling stations operated by the London A-list team and will also offer in-room hair services at the boutique beach retreat. John Frieda will be amongst an array of the finest brands at Ibiza Bay which includes Nobu, Peyotito, Six Senses, Chambao and Celicioso.

John Frieda, Founder of John Frieda Salons and Products comments: “Ibiza has always held a special place in my heart having a family home on the island for the last thirty years. Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is situated on one of my favourite beaches in Talamanca Bay and is the perfect partnership to the John Frieda Salons. The luxurious and discreet outpost of John Frieda at Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is synonymous with our core values of excellence in hair, coupled with an understated elegant aesthetic.” Designed to be the ultimate playground for grown-ups, Ibiza Bay, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, presents a sophisticated gastronomic movement of international, innovative and Ibizan sourced cuisine nestled in one luxurious locale – Talamanca Bay.

Offering four restaurants and a pool bar as well as an endless amount of facilities and activities, Ibiza Bay has direct beach access and two swimming pools. Guests can indulge at the Ibiza Bay Spa by Six Senses, nail salon, fashion and lifestyle boutique, John Frieda hair studio, fitness centre, yoga pavilion and kids club. It will pride itself on an unrivalled customer service, something the island has been deprived of up until now.

From the sexy, immersive and fun culinary options to the 152 rooms and suites, each detail at Ibiza Bay has been thought through with guests’ comfort in mind. Inspired by the colours of the island, rooms are decorated with soft furnishings, natural wood, and artisan ceramics, using a colour palette of whites, golds and blues.

At Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, indulgence and serenity cohabit peacefully. Rates start at €490 per night, based on double occupancy.

For more information or to book, visit www.nobuhotelibizabay.com