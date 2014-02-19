Moët Hennessy participates in Vinexpo During Vinexpo Bordeaux from June 18th to 21st, Moët Hennessy presented its full portfolio of prestigious wines and spirits. At its dedicated stand, Moët Hennessy will offer tastings from a selection of its famous products at four different bars: - Champagne: Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart - Estates & Wines: Newton, Cloudy Bay, Cape Mentelle, Terrazas de Los Andes and Numanthia - Chandon: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, California, China and India - Spirits: Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg and Belvedere. World-renown for the quality of its products, the group’s Maisons will display their expertise and craftsmanship in sharing share their exceptional wines and spirits at Vinexpo, the leading international event in this domaine. Christophe Navarre, CEO of Moët Hennessy, was named Vinexpo’s President by the Vinexpo Supervisory Board this past April. His experience leading Moët Hennessy since 2001 and his profound knowledge of the international wines and spirits markets will serve Vinexpo surpass current challenges within the industry. He stated: “For 30 years, the Vinexpo brand has been advancing the entire wine and spirits sector, advancing French exports in particular. I am pleased to join the Vinexpo Board of Directors and contribute to the organization’s development.” Christophe Navarre’s arrival is a big step for Vinexpo’s expansion in France and abroad. The Moët Hennessy group is very proud to participate in and strengthen the event’s dynamism. Moët Hennessy is the wine and spirits division of LVMH, the world’s leading luxury products group. Moët Hennessy, the largest luxury wine and spirits company in the world, encompasses 23 prestigious brands internationally renowned for the richness of their land, the quality of their products and the expertise with which they are crafted: Twitter: @MoetHennessy https://twitter.com/MoetHennessy Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published. Name* Email* Website Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.