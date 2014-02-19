Moët Hennessy participates in Vinexpo

During Vinexpo Bordeaux from June 18th to 21st, Moët Hennessy presented its full portfolio of prestigious wines and spirits.

At its dedicated stand, Moët Hennessy will offer tastings from a selection of its famous products at four different bars:

  • -  Champagne: Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart
  • -  Estates & Wines: Newton, Cloudy Bay, Cape Mentelle, Terrazas de Los Andes and Numanthia
  • -  Chandon: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, California, China and India
  • -  Spirits: Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg and Belvedere.
  • Vinexpo Bordeaux - Moet Hennessy ExhibitionWorld-renown for the quality of its products, the group’s Maisons will display their expertise and craftsmanship in sharing share their exceptional wines and spirits at Vinexpo, the leading international event in this domaine.                                                                                                                                                          Christophe Navarre, CEO of Moët Hennessy, was named Vinexpo’s President by the Vinexpo Supervisory Board this past April. His experience leading Moët Hennessy since 2001 and his profound knowledge of the international wines and spirits markets will serve Vinexpo surpass current challenges within the industry. He stated:
    1. null“For 30 years, the Vinexpo brand has been advancing the entire wine and spirits sector, advancing French exports in particular. I am pleased to join the Vinexpo Board of Directors and contribute to the organization’s development.” Christophe Navarre’s arrival is a big step for Vinexpo’s expansion in France and abroad. The Moët Hennessy group is very proud to participate in and strengthen the event’s dynamism.
    2. Vinexpo Bordeaux - Moet Hennessy ExhibitionMoët Hennessy is the wine and spirits division of LVMH, the world’s leading luxury products group. Moët Hennessy, the largest luxury wine and spirits company in the world, encompasses 23 prestigious brands internationally renowned for the richness of their land, the quality of their products and the expertise with which they are crafted:   Twitter: @MoetHennessy https://twitter.com/MoetHennessy

About The Author

The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.