New Film Release

KEDi, which means Feline in Turkish, is female filmmaker Ceyda Torun’s “magical and remarkable” (Variety) documentary feature about the street cats of Istanbul. Following its phenomenally successful US theatrical run, where the film has taken over $2.7million to date, Icon Film Distribution are pleased to confirm the UK cinema release of KEDi on June 30, 2017.

For many hundreds of years, thousands of roaming street cats have wandered in and out of local people’s lives, becoming an essential part of the communities that make Turkey’s biggest city so rich. Claiming no owners, the cats of Istanbul live between two worlds – neither wild nor tame – and bring joy and purpose to the locals they choose to adopt.

Beautifully shot over two months on location in Istanbul, the filmmakers designed and developed innovative ‘cat cameras’ and techniques to uniquely capture the street cat’s everyday lives, many of whose backgrounds and stories are as varied and unpredictable as their human counterparts.

KEDi revolves around the lives of 7 leading cats – Sari (aka The Hustler), Bengü (The Lover), Aslan Parçasi (The Hunter), Psikopat (The Psycho), Deniz (The Social Butterfly), Duman (The Gentleman) and Gamsiz (The Player).

UK RELEASE DATE: JUNE 30th 2017