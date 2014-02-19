The Fashion Arts Foundation Charity was established in 2012 to commission new works between fashion and other creative forms, putting British fashion front and centre. This is the charity’s first film commission and was made possible by the generosity of the Peninsula Hotels Group.

Caroline Rush, Chief Executive, British Fashion Council commented: ‘We’re so grateful to The Peninsula Hotels for making these two films possible. To be able to celebrate British fashion in a global context, and at the same time to give a platform to two brilliant female directors, is exactly the sort of creative collaboration we hope to inspire with the Fashion Arts Foundation.’

Carson Glover, Director of Global Communications, The Peninsula Hotels commented: ‘The Peninsula Hotels is honoured to partner with the British Fashion Council on the creation of these two short-form films, which showcase some of the most dynamic talents within the British fashion industry, brought beautifully to life by some of today’s most exciting, emerging film makers. These films are about daring innovation, timeless elegance, and the continuous reinterpretation of traditions. These are also core qualities of the Peninsula brand, which is demonstrated perfectly through the use of The Peninsula Paris and The Peninsula Beverly Hills as filming locations.’

Anissa Bonnefont, Director, The Eyes of My Father commented: ‘Thanks to the support of the Fashion Arts Commissions I had the chance to realise a childhood dream: enter the world of ballet at the Paris Opera. And as soon as I saw the vaporous dresses of Emilia Wickstead, I knew they would have empowered the effortless movement of the female dancers. Male dancers, on the other hand, needed structured suits, cut to perfection, but also able to accompany the body movements swiftly. The suits of Richard James immediately became an asset to the story. But to portray a dream I couldn’t do without the architectural qualities and incredible decor of the Peninsula Paris. This wonderful hotel was an unbelievable opportunity for the film and it became a character itself of the story. Mixing fashion, dance and storytelling was a unique experience and I believe that they really feed into one another. I’m profoundly grateful for the BFC Fashion Arts Foundation putting their trust in me. Dreaming with all these talents made me grow as a story teller and movie director.