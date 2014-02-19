New Music Release

The idea of ‘Light On’ came while in a traffic jam on her way to Burbank, LA, and is about getting through everyday life longing for the things that really matters in life. It was produced by Cape Lion,and written with Josefine Glenmark.

18-year-old Stockholm born newcomer ISA returns with her new single Light On’. Release via Sony Music Sweden / Licious Music, the multi talented artist, street dancer and songwriter saw her previous single ‘Don’t Stop’ achieved gold sales after only 2 weeks, and saw her amass over 14 million Spotify streams, and 3.7 million youtube views.

AVAILABLE NOW VIA SONY MUSIC SWEDEN / LICIOUS MUSIC