London’s first Floating Pocket Park opened at the end of May 2017

Designed by acclaimed garden design Tony Wood, the new floating park in Paddington Basin can host up to 120 visitors and comes complete with its own canal-boat mooring.

This unique garden is the first of its kind in Central London and visitors can relax outdoors with al-fresco dining options available from the canal-side restaurants Heist, Pizza Express and KuPP. Picnic hampers are available to order from local food outlets including M&S Cafe and Lockhouse. Guests can enjoy the landscaped gardens and walkways or take advantage of the seating dotted around under the pergolas.

area will have lawns, multi-stemmed Tibetan cherry trees and flowers as well as seating and the main walkways over the water.