CATWALK JUNE 2017

Watch highlights from the 5th anniversary edition of London Fashion Week Men’s, including shows from Vivienne Westwood, WALES BONNER, Craig Green, Astrid Andersen, Oliver Spencer & many more, and interviews with the designers and celebrities throughout the event.

Here are some of the catwalk looks presented this month by St James at the London Fashion Week Mens ( Photography: Mike Bryant)



ST JAMES – MENS COLLECTION JUNE 2017.

