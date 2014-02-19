ANDY MURRAY CELEBRATES XF

14 June 2017, London: Jaguar’s dynamic new estate has been revealed by world tennis number one Andy Murray. The two-time winner of The Championships, Wimbledon, pulled the covers off the new Jaguar XF Sportbrake before placing his men’s singles trophy inside and sending it on a UK-wide tour to inspire the next generation of players.

Jaguar is the Official Vehicle Partner of The Wimbledon Championships and to celebrate the relationship the premium estate was revealed on a replica Centre Court.

“Winning my first major title ten years ago was an amazing moment for me; the culmination of everything I’d worked for my whole life. I feel very lucky to have got to where I am today and hope that anyone passionate about tennis gets the opportunity to play and improve.

Letting go of the trophy will be difficult, but there’s no better vehicle than the Jaguar XF Sportbrake to take it on this UK tour. I’m pleased that people are going to be able to get up close to the trophy when it visits schools and tennis clubs, and hopefully it might encourage people to pick up a racket this Summer.”

Jaguar is entering its third season as Official VehiclePartner to The Championships, Wimbledon, which runs from Monday 3 July to Sunday 16 July. Jaguar will supply 170 vehicles from its award-winning range, including the XE, XF, XJ and F-PACE.

To help inspire the next generation of tennis talent, Jaguar is doing something that has never been done before and is taking the famous men’s singles trophy on a nationwide tour of clubs and schools. As Andy Murray counts down to the defence of his Wimbledon title later this month, the gilt cup will be chauffeured between venues in an XF Sportbrake.

The XF is manufactured at Jaguar Land Rover’s Castle Bromwich Plant alongside the XE, XJ and F-TYPE. Castle Bromwich is now building six model lines, double that of ten years ago when XF was introduced. Employees who build the new model celebrated by watching the live launch coverage.

Jaguar channels:

- Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Jaguar

- Twitter: http://twitter.com/Jaguar

- Instagram: http://instagram.com/Jaguar

- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/JaguarCars