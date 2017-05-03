GFW Catwalk Highlights

Hollie Bradbury at The Bite Magazine has selected a small collection of designers that showed from the various universities at this years Graduate Fashion Week 2017. A sneak preview of the coming full feature in this Winter’s Issue 20.

Beth Hurlin -Sheffield Hallam

BETH HURLIN - SHEFFIELD HALLAM - Hurlin’s knitwear and denim mix creates a cool and casual collection. Boxy and asymmetric shapes are formed to create feminine silhouettes with heavy quilted collars and frayed strips of stitched denim, the working class material. The navy and white theme has been carried through nicely in every aspect of the collection from the shoes to the hemlines.

Emily Plumb – Manchester

EMILY PLUMB – MANCHESTER - This bold collection draws your eyes to explore the artistic strokes of the mixed prints and markings. The fine organza coats have added layers for heavier collars and lapels and as you see through to the trousers underneath, the merge creates a pattern within itself. The scraped-back hair and dark smokey eyes give a blank canvas for such an energetic collection.

Hamza Hussain – Bournemouth

HAMZA HUSSAIN – BOURNEMOUTH - Hamza Hussain created a stylish Menswear collection that the prints and accessories shaped and spoke for themselves. It’s good to see that jewellery is beginning to play a big part in Menswear collections like this one. The references to traditional Indian women’s fashion opposing to the English pearl, lace and victorian undertone work surprisingly well together.

Laura Capello -Bath Spa

LAURA CAPELLO – BATH SPA George catwalk to store - Laura Capello has created a smart and modern twist on simple garments for her collection, with fresh detailing added to a current trend such as exaggerated sleeves and ruffles. The eyelet detailing down the front of the skirts and tops add a new layer of interest and draws the eye to the shape of the body. We love the see through trousers with pockets! You know this is a strong collection when every elements works well and feeds off each other and we would like to congratulate Laura on winning George, Catwalk to Store award! Well deserved!

Juliane Rumpf -Edinburgh



JULIANE RUMPF – EDINBURGH - A dark and twisted collection of beautiful tonal colours and fabrics that Juliane Rumpf has created. The threads and strips of fabric highlight the contours of the body and the printed fabric has a wavy effect which creates the impression of ruffles. The combination of different textiles works so well together and gives an earthy and mysterious feel.

Rebekah Johnstone – Central Lancashire

REBEKAH JOHNSTONE – CENTRAL LANCASHIRE - A new menswear designer is on the block and her Northern Gentleman collection has caught our eye. With only the printed t-shirt, bag and soles of the shoes bringing in a bit of colour, the rest has to be on top form. It’s exaggerated pockets and sleeves make it casual but adding the quilted long coats and waistcoat brings a traditional piece into modern light with a twist. The pouch (almost fanny-pack) and the plaque-like-necklace with a keyboard print on brings a new quirky touch to the collection by Rebekah Johnstone.

Leah Wanjuga -Northampton

LEAH WANJUGA – NORTHAMPTON - We love how even the simplest of garments can be experimented with and create new twists and edges. The drapery against the white shirt with the knot, that had to go inside itself, makes you think of a relation to religion when you see this collection completed. The cut up and then gathered knees are the most interesting however the accessories catch your focus and leave you breathless, literally!

Maddie Williams. Edinburgh

MADDIE WILLIAMS – EDINBURGH catwalk textiles award - You can see why Maddie Williams is the winner of the Catwalk Textiles Award. Not only has this collection stunned the audience with it’s use of fabrics, including frayed and unusual hemlines, woolen threads pressed into plastic pockets and sewn together, it makes a strong feminist statement. The large triangles in every outfit wants to outline the female’s intimate area and emphasise how strong these women can be. William’s asks the questions, ‘Why should women broaden their shoulders like mean to feel powerful? Why not do the opposite?’

