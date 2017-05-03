Cointreau was created nearly 165 years ago in Angers, deep in the heart of the Loire Valley. Its iconic amber bottle presents the perfect balance between sweet and bitter oranges, a subtle taste uncovering incredible strength of character. Cointreau combined with fresh lemon or lime, is the base for Cointreau Fizz and a whole host of classic cocktails like the Margarita, the Cosmopolitan, the White Lady, or the Sidecar. Unique, Cointreau is more than a liqueur, its orange fragrance reveals the true soul of a delicious cocktail, an enticing taste of Parisian art de vivre: authentic, elegant and always avant-garde. Visit – www.cointreau.com for more info. Facebook: Cointreau UK, Twitter: @CointreauUK, Instagram: Cointreau_Officiel. #Cointreaufizz