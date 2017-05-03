COINTREAU DRINKS LAUNCH THE ULTIMATE SUMMER ESSENTIAL COCKTAIL DRINKS KIT. With summer on the horizon, bringing promises of good times with great friends, iconic spirit brand Cointreau unveils the Cointreau Fizz Cocktail Kit – the perfect addition to any picnic, BBQ or summer soiree. Debuting exclusively at Selfridges in June 2017, as part of the in store and online campaign that will celebrate Summer time feasting, the Cointreau Fizz Cocktail Kit includes all the entertainer needs to get creative crafting their own Cointreau Fizz cocktails this summer. Guaranteed to add a touch of sparkle to this picnic season, whether enjoying long summer evenings or warm days on the beach or in the park. Sprawl out on a blanket with friends, delicious food and, of course, vibrant Cointreau Fizz cocktails. Each beautiful Cointreau Fizz Cocktail Kit features a 35cl bottle of Cointreau, three Cointreau Fizz cocktail makers, stripy straws, a copper bar spoon and a juicer, as well as Perrier sparkling water and an easy-to-follow Cointreau Fizz cocktail booklet. Just add ice, fresh fruit and a little joie-de-vivre, mix and go for the perfect refreshing Cointreau Fizz cocktail. Available exclusively at Selfridges from 19th June 2017. Recommended retail price: £44.99 Cointreau was created nearly 165 years ago in Angers, deep in the heart of the Loire Valley. Its iconic amber bottle presents the perfect balance between sweet and bitter oranges, a subtle taste uncovering incredible strength of character. Cointreau combined with fresh lemon or lime, is the base for Cointreau Fizz and a whole host of classic cocktails like the Margarita, the Cosmopolitan, the White Lady, or the Sidecar. Unique, Cointreau is more than a liqueur, its orange fragrance reveals the true soul of a delicious cocktail, an enticing taste of Parisian art de vivre: authentic, elegant and always avant-garde. Visit – www.cointreau.com for more info. Facebook: Cointreau UK, Twitter: @CointreauUK, Instagram: Cointreau_Officiel. #Cointreaufizz Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published. Name* Email* Website Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.