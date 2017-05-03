NEW MUSIC RELEASE

‘LUST IS A RIDE THROUGH HELL’

Conjures Mazzy Star scenes, with the hazy arrangement sitting comfortably around seductive vocals.” – Clash “Written like a short film, you root for Katiya”

bb919227-25c7-472f-80ad-596d250db160

Bringing Katiya’s fictional fantasy stories to life, the video – shot with an ethereal vintage vibe – documents her lustful journey through hell with a motorcycle ride across the English countryside with a male companion.

 

She says of the video; “We had a great day from start to finish. I was worried about being on a motorbike, but Ed (driver) kept me at ease! Tash Tung was great to work with as well as the rest of the crew. The video has a real sense of vulnerability and unease to it, which is exactly what I wanted to portray”

 

Taking influence from the likes of Dusty Springfield and Mazzy Star, Katiya emerges from the shadows, taking the listener on a journey through her fictional fantasy stories, all capped off with an infectious earworm of a chorus.

 

Taken from her debut EP that Katiya has worked on with producer Ed Harcourt – due out later this year – ‘Lust Is A Ride Through Hell’ showcases a mysterious, yet beautiful debut from an extremely exciting new talent.

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON KATIYA:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | SPOTIFY | ITUNES

 

 

 

About The Author

The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.