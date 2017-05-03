NEW MUSIC RELEASE ‘LUST IS A RIDE THROUGH HELL’ Conjures Mazzy Star scenes, with the hazy arrangement sitting comfortably around seductive vocals.” – Clash “Written like a short film, you root for Katiya” Bringing Katiya’s fictional fantasy stories to life, the video – shot with an ethereal vintage vibe – documents her lustful journey through hell with a motorcycle ride across the English countryside with a male companion. She says of the video; “We had a great day from start to finish. I was worried about being on a motorbike, but Ed (driver) kept me at ease! Tash Tung was great to work with as well as the rest of the crew. The video has a real sense of vulnerability and unease to it, which is exactly what I wanted to portray” Taking influence from the likes of Dusty Springfield and Mazzy Star, Katiya emerges from the shadows, taking the listener on a journey through her fictional fantasy stories, all capped off with an infectious earworm of a chorus. Taken from her debut EP that Katiya has worked on with producer Ed Harcourt – due out later this year – ‘Lust Is A Ride Through Hell’ showcases a mysterious, yet beautiful debut from an extremely exciting new talent. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON KATIYA: FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | SPOTIFY | ITUNES Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published. Name* Email* Website Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.