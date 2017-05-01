RESTAURANT CUISINE

We have an events calendar this summer packed with Nordic festivities for everyone, so please read on, and we are looking forward to seeing you soon.

we would like to invite you to come and enjoy the summer with us. Whether it is for a table of two or an event in one of our two private dining rooms, the team and I will be ready to welcome you and make sure you have the best time ever.

SWEDISH MIDSUMMER EVE CELEBRATION June 23rd 5pm-10pm

Nordic food, aquavit tasting, summer cocktails, live music and lots of fun around the maypole. Live music by Belle & the Busker, listen here.

This is a casual outdoor event hosted outside Aquavit’s main entrance (St James’s Market). Click HERE to sign up for your free ticket. For a guarenteed table inside the restaurant click on reservations or contact us directly on +44 (0)20 7024 9848

Tons of crayfish, schnapps,

hats, bibs and song booklets.

The Swedish tradition is alive at Aquavit London with O.P. Anderson.

7th of September

7pm – 10pm

£55

Why not prepare yourself for the Midsummer and Crayfish party by attending our

Aquavit spirit Masterclass

by aquavit expert

Jon Anders Fjeldsrud, Amathus group

5th June

6.30pm – 7.30pm

£15

