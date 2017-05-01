RESTAURANT CUISINE We have an events calendar this summer packed with Nordic festivities for everyone, so please read on, and we are looking forward to seeing you soon. we would like to invite you to come and enjoy the summer with us. Whether it is for a table of two or an event in one of our two private dining rooms, the team and I will be ready to welcome you and make sure you have the best time ever. SWEDISH MIDSUMMER EVE CELEBRATION June 23rd 5pm-10pm Nordic food, aquavit tasting, summer cocktails, live music and lots of fun around the maypole. Live music by Belle & the Busker, listen here. This is a casual outdoor event hosted outside Aquavit’s main entrance (St James’s Market). Click HERE to sign up for your free ticket. For a guarenteed table inside the restaurant click on reservations or contact us directly on +44 (0)20 7024 9848 RESERVATIONS Tons of crayfish, schnapps, hats, bibs and song booklets. The Swedish tradition is alive at Aquavit London with O.P. Anderson. 7th of September 7pm – 10pm £55 INFO Why not prepare yourself for the Midsummer and Crayfish party by attending our Aquavit spirit Masterclass by aquavit expert Jon Anders Fjeldsrud, Amathus group 5th June 6.30pm – 7.30pm £15 INFO Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published. Name* Email* Website Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.