FASHION TRADE SHOW

WHITE has boosted the June edition thus reaching 300 brands, thanks to important partnerships and to the success of the MAN & WOMAN formula. The trade show is the only trade-fair capable of showcasing the womenswear previews during the menswear fashion week. Special Guest of the show is POAN, which will tread the catwalks thanks to the collaboration with CNMI, while the Slovakian NEHERA is the woman precollections Guest Designer. Synergies with showrooms like Tomorrow for the Athleisure, Six London, Baltimora Studio and The Alphabet. Special projects with companies like Casadei, which will launch its capsule collection, Momonì, with a special area, Ramponi and Albini Group for the shows.

From 17th to 19th June 2017, WHITE MAN & WOMAN, the contemporary fashion trade show under the aegis of the Municipality of Milan, is back on stage at Tortona Fashion District with 300 brands in the two locations: Tortona 27 Superstudio Più and Tortona 54 Ex Ansaldo. WHITE represents the ideal marketing-oriented platform for medium-sized and big-sized Italian and international fashion businesses, like Albini Group, Casadei, Fragiacomo and Ramponi, which have chosen the trade show owning to its special projects. WHITE has been the rst to believe in the pioneering formula of showcasing the menswear and womenswear collections together, as it is currently starting to happen also on the international catwalks. The trade show is the only Italian event to have believed in the phenomenon of the women’s pre-collections, launching an ONLY WOMAN section endowed with a dedicated layout, with the previews of this increasingly important segment of contemporary fashion. The woman precollections Guest Designer is NEHERA, a legendary Slovakian women’s apparel brand in Eastern Europe. Born in 1930 from the creativity of Jan Nehera, the brand was re-launched in 2014 and has immediately become a constant presence in the calendar of the Paris Fashion Week. The other protagonists of this section are Aalto, Tuomas Merikoski Finnish label nalist at the prestigious ANDAM award and present at WHITE for several editions; P.E Nation, athleisure brand for women, founded by designers Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning, designers of a dynamic sort of aesthetics: something in between urban casual and sportswear – VA Victoria Andreyanova, prominent designer from the former Soviet Union. An increasingly important womenswear area also thanks to showrooms like Six London with cutting-edge footwear brands like Markus Lupfer, Opening Ceremony, Swear London and Toga Pulla, to mention just a few.