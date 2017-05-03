NEW MUSIC RELEASE

Swedish vocal sensation Elias has released a live piano video of his new single ‘Thinking Of You’, which was filmed in an abandoned train tunnel in the suburbs of Årsta, just outside of Stockholm. This stunning, stripped-back version shows Elias in a new light, exposed and vulnerable, showcasing his distinctive vocal talent and allowing listeners to sink into the emotion and theme of the lyrics.

Elias first emerged with his 2015 debut single ‘Revolution’. Here was an artist with a voice that was truly something else. Not only was it striking in its nuance and in its power, but it was also the voice of a man who has seemingly weathered a lifetime’s worth of emotional upheaval. And yet Elias was still just nineteen-years- old.

The reaction was suitably emphatic. Noisey described him as “a concoction of James Blake soulfulness and Bon Iver potential”, while i-D prompted comparisons with FKA Twigs, Spooky Black, Anthony Hamilton and Sam Cooke as they praised his “gorgeously profound voice.”

Releases such as ‘Green Eyes’ (which premiered with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac), and ‘Down N Out’ (accompanied by a video which used body horror as a byword for emotional pain) proved that ‘Revolution’ was no fluke flash-in- the-pan.

This is the first offering of new music from Elias, who has been busy working with producer Paul Epworth (Adele/Coldplay/Florence) and HYENA on his debut album which is due later this year.