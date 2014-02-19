70th CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

SARA SAMPAIO

Model Sara Sampaio chose Avakian at the 70th Cannes Film Festival
for the premiere of “120 Battements Par Minute”

Sara Sampaio 01SML

The stunning model chose a striking pair of earrings from the Gatsby Collection set with white enamel, pink tourmalines and diamond. She matched it with a bangle from the Victory Collection set in white mother of pearl and diamonds.

Sara Sampio 02SML

 

MARY J.BLIGE

RENOWNED SINGER MARY J. BLIGE CHOSE AVAKIAN AT THE 70th CANNES FILM FESTIVAL FOR THE PREMIERE OF “THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES”

Mary J BligeSML

MARY J. BLIGE IS SEEN HERE WEARING A GORGEOUS SAUTOIR NECKLACE AND EARRINGS FROM OUR HIGH JEWELERY COLLECTION SET WITH KITE-SHAPED DIAMONDS AND PINK DIAMONDS. SHE MATCHED IT WITH A FANCY COLOUR DIAMOND CUFF BRACELET.

 

Mary J BligeO2SML

 

