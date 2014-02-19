70th CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

SARA SAMPAIO

Model Sara Sampaio chose Avakian at the 70th Cannes Film Festival

for the premiere of “120 Battements Par Minute”

The stunning model chose a striking pair of earrings from the Gatsby Collection set with white enamel, pink tourmalines and diamond. She matched it with a bangle from the Victory Collection set in white mother of pearl and diamonds.

MARY J.BLIGE

RENOWNED SINGER MARY J. BLIGE CHOSE AVAKIAN AT THE 70th CANNES FILM FESTIVAL FOR THE PREMIERE OF “THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES”

MARY J. BLIGE IS SEEN HERE WEARING A GORGEOUS SAUTOIR NECKLACE AND EARRINGS FROM OUR HIGH JEWELERY COLLECTION SET WITH KITE-SHAPED DIAMONDS AND PINK DIAMONDS. SHE MATCHED IT WITH A FANCY COLOUR DIAMOND CUFF BRACELET.