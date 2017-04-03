‘THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY’

Norwegian pop duo Skinny Days have unveiled the lyric video for their new single ‘The One That Got Away’. The single is out now through Warner Music and the tropical-tinged electro-pop anthem features the soaring vocals of Norwegian singer Emilie Adams. ‘The One That Got Away’ has clocked up over half a million plays on Spotify and its video follows the journey of two cute lovelorn oddballs.

Regarding the song and working with Emilie, Skinny Days say, “’The One That Got Away’ is a song that mixes melancholy and feel-good in an interesting way. It’s kind of like going to a party with a broken heart and then finding the love of your life at 2:30am. Emilie Adams has a beautiful velvety voice and we had to get her on a Skinny Days song after working with her on TRXD’s major hit ‘Our City’.”

From a chance meeting in Liverpool between Dag Holtan-Hartwig and Halvor Folstad in 2010, the pair became prolific songwriters, musicians and producers. They have worked with the likes of Julie Bergan, Isac Elliot, Ina Wroldsen, Ylvis, Madden, Astrid S and more. Their releases have clocked up over 120 MILLION Spotify streams between them.

Skinny Days were born in 2015 and the duo have released a string of impressive singles over the course of two years, which have seen them amass over 11 MILLION streams of their own on Spotify.

Now with the release of ‘The One That Got Away’, the duo have penned a huge pop anthem destined to set dance floors alight across the world.