FASHION DESIGNERS COMPETITION

The winners of the KOZA Young Fashion Designers Competition, which has been helping young designers launch their careers in the Turkish fashion industry and providing significant contribution to the sustainability of this strong industry, were announced in the grand finale.

The grand finale, with Mehmet Emiroğlu, Başak Koç and Nazlıcan Karahan’ın making the top three, took place on Tuesday, May 16 at the Volkswagen Arena with a spectacular event where singer Gülşen performed on stage for the audience that included celebrities such as Bade İşcil, Sinem Güven, Gökhan Zan, Şebnem Schaefer, Wilma Elles, Burcu Özberk, Merve Çağıran, Utku Ateş and Bulut Özdemiroğlu.

Organized by Istanbul Ready-Made Garment and Apparel Exporters’ Association (IHKIB) with the support of the Ministry of Economy, the competition, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, once again introduced young talents to the Turkish fashion industry. The event, with Selma Ergeç as MC, started with the runway show of the ten finalists’ selected pieces from their collections. After deliberation, the jury composed of leading figures of the industry announced the top three winners. Mehmet Emiroğlu won the competition with his collection ‘Nihavend’, followed by Başak Koç in second place with her collection ‘Cymatics’ , and Nazlıcan Karahan in third with her collection ‘Sınırlar/Borders’.

The grand finale, with Mehmet Emiroğlu, Başak Koç and Nazlıcan Karahan’ın making the top three, took place on Tuesday, May 16 at the Volkswagen Arena with a spectacular event where singer Gülşen performed on stage for the audience that included celebrities such as Bade İşcil, Sinem Güven, Gökhan Zan, Şebnem Schaefer, Wilma Elles, Burcu Özberk, Merve Çağıran, Utku Ateş and Bulut Özdemiroğlu.

Organized by Istanbul Ready-Made Garment and Apparel Exporters’ Association (IHKIB) with the support of the Ministry of Economy, the competition, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, once again introduced young talents to the Turkish fashion industry. The event, with Selma Ergeç as MC, started with the runway show of the ten finalists’ selected pieces from their collections. After deliberation, the jury composed of leading figures of the industry announced the top three winners. Mehmet Emiroğlu won the competition with his collection ‘Nihavend’, followed by Başak Koç in second place with her collection ‘Cymatics’ , and Nazlıcan Karahan in third with her collection ‘Sınırlar/Borders’.

Headed by IHKIB Board Member Cem Altan, the jury was composed of United Brands Association President Sinan Öncel, Fashion Designers Association President Mehtap Elaidi, and fashion designers Arzu Kaprol, Atıl Kutoğlu, Ayşe Ege, Belma Özdemir, Erol Albayrak, Gamze Saraçoğlu, Gül Ağış, Nihan Peker, Niyazi Erdoğan, Özgür Masur, Özlem Kaya, Özlem Süer, Raf Stesmans, Zeynep Tosun, Doğuş Publishing Group Projects Coordinator Özge Sarıkadılar, fashion stylist Ece Sükan, fashion writer Barış Çakmakçı, Koton Vice Chair Gülden Yılmaz, Creative Director Manon Schaap and Murat Süter, İMA Director Seda Lafçı, Professor Dilek Alpan of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University Department of Textile and Fashion Design, Yeditepe University Fashion and Textile Design Department Head Müşerref Zeytinoğlu, Dokuz Eylül University Fashion and Textile Design Department Head Nesrin Önlü, and Assoc. Professor Yeşim Bağrışen of Marmara University Faculty of Fine Arts.

About KOZA Young Fashion Designers Competition

KOZA Young Fashion Designers Competition is organized since 1992 to introduce young talent to the fashion industry. The competition once again brought together young talent seeking to advance their careers in fashion with the industry. Having complied the most impressive fashion archives in Turkey over the past 24 years, KOZA is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. In this respect KOZA Young Fashion Designers Competition represents the history and evolution of the Turkish fashion industry with an outstanding list of accomplished designers who have previously won the competition.

With former winners including today’s acclaimed designers Bahar Korçan, Özgür Masur, Zeynep Tosun, Hakan Yıldırım, Özlem Kaya, and Gül Ağış, the competition is organized by Istanbul Ready-Made Garment and Apparel Exporters’ Association (IHKIB) with the support of the Ministry of Economy.

For further information, please contact: L’Apart PR – aybike@lappartpr.com