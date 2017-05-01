INTRODUCING SKY GARDEN

Venture 35 floors above London this summer to experience a sunrise tour like no other at Sky Garden. Led by a dedicated guide, guests will have the chance to roam the luscious indoor gardens, drink in panoramic views of the city and tuck into a delicious breakfast as the sun rises over the capital.

Before London wakes, a knowledgeable Blue Badge expert will be your guide to the city’s iconic skyline, and lead you round an intimate tour of Sky Garden before it opens to the public. Wander through the foliage and breath in the scents of the tropical and botanical vegetation at London’s most unique rooftop destination.