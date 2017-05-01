INTRODUCING SKY GARDEN Venture 35 floors above London this summer to experience a sunrise tour like no other at Sky Garden. Led by a dedicated guide, guests will have the chance to roam the luscious indoor gardens, drink in panoramic views of the city and tuck into a delicious breakfast as the sun rises over the capital. Before London wakes, a knowledgeable Blue Badge expert will be your guide to the city’s iconic skyline, and lead you round an intimate tour of Sky Garden before it opens to the public. Wander through the foliage and breath in the scents of the tropical and botanical vegetation at London’s most unique rooftop destination. The tour will end with breakfast in the clouds at Sky Pod Bar, offering an unlimited buffet spread of beautiful British fare will change daily and include freshly-baked muffins and pastries, seasonal fruit platters, wholegrain cereals and yoghurts. Tours are available at 7:45am, 8:45am and 9:45am and last 45-minutes. Prices start from £32 for adult and £26 for children. Tickets can be booked online via the Golden Tours website: https://www.goldentours.com/sky-garden-tour-and-breakfast. Sky Garden, operated by rhubarb, is London’s only garden in the sky offering all-day drinking and dining, paired with breath-taking views out over the city. From bright and early breakfasts to after-dark cocktails and intimate suppers, guest enjoy the idyllic garden surroundings all year round. Issued on behalf of rhubarb, May 2017 Sky Garden 1 Sky Garden Walk London, EC3M 8AF www.skygarden.london Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published. Name* Email* Website Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.