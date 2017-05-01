INTRODUCING SKY GARDEN

Venture 35 floors above London this summer to experience a sunrise tour like no other at Sky Garden. Led by a dedicated guide, guests will have the chance to roam the luscious indoor gardens, drink in panoramic views of the city and tuck into a delicious breakfast as the sun rises over the capital.

Before London wakes, a knowledgeable Blue Badge expert will be your guide to the city’s iconic skyline, and lead you round an intimate tour of Sky Garden before it opens to the public. Wander through the foliage and breath in the scents of the tropical and botanical vegetation at London’s most unique rooftop destination.

Rhubarb at Sky Garden SML- 79

The tour will end with breakfast in the clouds at Sky Pod Bar, offering an unlimited buffet spread of beautiful British fare will change daily and include freshly-baked muffins and pastries, seasonal fruit platters, wholegrain cereals and yoghurts.

Tours are available at 7:45am, 8:45am and 9:45am and last 45-minutes. Prices start from £32 for adult and £26 for children. Tickets can be booked online via the Golden Tours website: https://www.goldentours.com/sky-garden-tour-and-breakfast.

Rhubarb at Sky GardenSML - High Resolution15

Sky Garden, operated by rhubarb, is London’s only garden in the sky offering all-day drinking and dining, paired with breath-taking views out over the city. From bright and early breakfasts to after-dark cocktails and intimate suppers, guest enjoy the idyllic garden surroundings all year round.

Issued on behalf of rhubarb, May 2017 Sky Garden
1 Sky Garden Walk London, EC3M 8AF www.skygarden.london

 

 

About The Author

The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.