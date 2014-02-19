NATURE’S FINEST MENU

Chai Wu, the contemporary Chinese restaurant located on the fifth floor of Harrods, has just launched Natures Finest menu. From May 2017 the menu, which is created around the worlds top produce, will be available for all diners who dare to delve into some of natures most superior ingredients and exceptional flavours.

The acclaimed chefs at Chai Wu have created the exquisite menu, which will run alongside the A La Carte, featuring five new dishes. True to form, all the dishes are contemporary Chinese with a twist, such as the sea urchin fried rice with gold leaf, sea urchin from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, stir fried with fragrant jasmine rice and topped with luxury gold leaf, and the parcel of fortune soup, inure (fried tofu pouch) stuffed with mixed vegetables and topped with vegetable stock. Inari is named after the god and it is believed that foxes, the messengers of the Inari, have a fondness of fried tofu.

Meat lovers rejoice as the menu also contains some of the worlds prime cuts of meat, wagyu beef, veal and goose. The crispy goose comes with all the traditional accomplishments, fresh pancakes and mantou buns, along with cucumber, spring onions, hoisin sauce and sweet child pineapple sauce, the Mongolian veal steak, succulent veal steak stir-fried with spring onions and mixed vegetables, and the robota grilled wagyu beef tomahawk chop served with wafu sauce. Diners will be spoilt for choice with the array of tasty and flavoursome dishes on the menu.

Situated within Harrods Knightsbridge, Chai Wu incorporates the five elements of Chinese philosophy; wood, metal, water, earth and fire, creating an elegant and welcoming dining setting making it the perfect place to serve these splendid and rare foods. Marvel at the magnificent dishes that are worth a trip to Harrods alone.

Chai Wu – Harrods - 87-135 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 7XL

T: 0203 819 8888 E: info@chaiwu.co.uk W: www.chaiwu.co.uk