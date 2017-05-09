NEW ALBUM RELEASE

Featuring the track “4 Lit” with T.I. and Ty Dolla $ign

B.o.B season has officially arrived. Earlier today (May 12), the super-versatile Atlanta musician just dropped his Ether album, a 12-track project featuring plenty of Bobby Ray’s dynamic musical stylings and features from rappers like Young Thug, Lil Wayne, T.I., Big K.R.I.T., Young Dro and Cee-Lo GreenDirected by Chad Tennies, the clip finds B.o.B. surrounded by models as he boasts about his escapades. “No it ain’t no telling what we might do / When she in a penthouse with a tight view / Reefer got me so, she got my eyes glued / Oh yeah that’s my girl and that’s our wife too,” he raps.

That’s really just the beginning for B.o.B, though. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the rapper’s been pushing boundaries with his approach to music and his willingness to tackle different topics. You can listen to the full extent of B.o.B’s range by checking out both the Ether tracklist and the album itself below. Cop the project on

The project will be released under B.o.B’s label No Genre and Empire. “It’s about balance these days. If you look at my career, there’s been a story arc,” says B.o.B. in a press release. “On The Adventures of Bobby Ray, Bobby goes on an adventure. He smokes some Strange Clouds afterwards. Then, he goes to the nightclub and does urban music in Underground Luxury. He takes some psychedelic mushrooms, has an awakening, and drops conscious projects like Psycadelik Thoughtz. Now, I want to take everything and have fun in this culmination called Ether. I’ve always believed knowledge plus experience equals wisdom. The experience is kicking in.”

His previous three efforts came under Atlantic Records, the last being his 2013 project Underground Luxury.