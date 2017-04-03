COCKTAIL EVENT

This spring, iconic Chelsea landmark, Bluebird, will be teaming up with Jo Loves, the new fragrance brand created by Jo Malone, to transform the space into a magical Blossom City. Guests will be transported into a lush secret garden, overflowing with foliage, flavour and fragrance, ranging from the exotic to the classic. In celebration of the famous restaurant’s 20th anniversary and just in time for the Chelsea Flower Show, Bluebird will be in bloom until the end of June. Working exclusively with Jo Loves, the Bluebird bartenders have created a playful and interactive cocktail menu inspired by Jo’s exquisite signature scents.

Head Bartender, Egzon Kastrati, has created a collection of cocktails designed to stimulate the senses. Guests can expect to fashion edible fl oral garnishes, breathe in scented aroma clouds and even eat their chocolate glassware after they have drained their cup. Jo Malone has been described as an ‘English scent maverick’ and her Jo Loves fragrances are inspired by her fondest moments, which the Bluebird team have worked to capture with the transformation of the space into a mesmerising flourishing wonderland.

At just 16, Jo worked as a florist on Elizabeth Street and always loved the early morning scent of fresh flowers which filled the room, reminding her of fragrant blossom and springtime. Introducing, No. 42 Flower Shop made with vanilla infused vodka, Chambord, lemon, lychee, rose, cherry and rose champagne muddled with dry junipers, pomegranates and raspberries served in a silver watering can and garnished with dried lavender and an edible flower arrangement. The Pomelo is inspired by Jo’s memories of summer holidays, white sandy beaches and fresh linen sheets. Fresh pomelo is muddled with grapefruit, Tanqueray gin, lemon, lime leaf, hibiscus and topped with prosecco, perfect for a sunny afternoon in the Bluebird courtyard. The Smoked Plum & Leather evokes summer days spent riding horses in Montana. Seductive, rich and earthy, Bluebird has designed a cocktail using plum liqueur, brandy, Laphroaig whisky, cinnamon, blackcurrant tea and lemon garnished with smoked cinnamon, dried blackcurrants and flowers.

Jo comments:

I remember visiting [Bluebird] for the first time many years ago and falling in love with the location and concept. The outside space is reminiscent of another era that transports us back to that moment… I have wanted to collaborate creatively with the hospitality industry for a very long time, seeing if I could take my sense of smell and transport it into taste. Working with Bluebird and Head Bartender, Egzon Kastrati, has been one of those adventures in life and the per fect partnership. I hope that you love the cocktails and all the theatre and circus that come along with them!

In celebration of London’s most iconic flower festival, Chelsea Flower Show, Bluebird is introducing the Bluebird in Bloom Afternoon Tea running from 23rd-28th May served in the courtyard and restaurant. The tea will feature a floral feast including the bespoke Bluebird in Bloom Maître Choux éclair. Michelin starred pastry chef, Joakim Prat, has created the sky blue coloured éclair inspired by childhood afternoons spent picking berries and eating creamy yogurts in grandmother’s kitchen. Made with violet essence and mixed wild berry mousseline cream and a dash of yogurt, the éclair will be served alongside an array of elegant bites from Bluebird Executive Chef, Liam Smith-Laing. The éclair is also sold in store at Maître Choux during the Chelsea Flower Show. In honour of the Chelsea Pensioners’ 325th anniversary, Bluebird will throw a private birthday bash for the pensioners on the 3rd of May with a one-off afternoon tea preview, and a percentage of the sales being donated back to the Chelsea Pensioners.

The courtyard will also be serving Frosé from Belsazar, an iced blend made with rosé vermouth, rosé wine and strawberries which first became popular in NYC last summer. Belsazar sources ingredients from the Black Forrest, Pinot Noir grapes are mixed with raspberry fruit brandy and orange blossom botanicals to create this summer-time slushy.

Blossom City is in association with Lady Garden charity, working to raise money for the gynaecological cancer fund, a discretionary £1 will be added to each bill to be donated to the campaign.

Bluebird in Bloom will launch in May as part of the D&D Blossom City campaign

350 King’ s Road, London, SW3 5UU

T: 020 7559 1000

E: enquiries@bluebird-restaurant.com

@bluebirdchelsea