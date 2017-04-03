NEW ALBUM RELEASE

FEATURING FRANCISCO TRISTANO LES SIECLES ORCHESTRA CONDUCTED BY FRANÇOIS-XAVIER ROTH

63bba1ae-280c-4c2d-9bb0-a5895e250035

Carl Craig is back with a new album called Versus on InFiné & Planet E Communication.                                                               Versus is a perfect encapsulation of our philosophy, which serves a duty as a platform to foster hybridization between genres, and also as the label’s ten-year anniversary gift to itself.                                                                                                                                 A 9-year transnational human adventure between the iconic Detroit techno producer Carl Craig, Francesco Tristano as arranger, the open-minded conductor François-Xavier Roth with Les Siècles orchestra.

Versus Limited Edition                                                                                                                                                                                   Limited deluxe 3LP edition with 4 additional exclusive acoustic versions                                                                                              BleepHHVBandcamp

 

 

About The Author

The Bite News Team

THE BITE MAGAZINE MEDIA caters for the confident and stylish woman and confident men who knows exactly what they want in fashion,beauty and a luxury lifestyle of living. It’s designed to take the reader on a visionary journey of self-discovery in a fresh and unique fusion of styling through amazing and exciting pictures, rich editorial content and catwalk experiences. We provide the absolute on current fashion and lifestyle news and reviews around the world. With years of experience within our team. We like to keep our readers informed on up-and-coming designers and make-up and hair stylist trends, as well as covering established fashion, music and film icons. We pride ourselves on featuring exotic holiday destinations and the best restaurant cuisine in the UK, as well as reviews on those high calibre cars you’d love to be seen driving, and also include the latest on artists and their inspirational work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.