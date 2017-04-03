NEW ALBUM RELEASE

FEATURING FRANCISCO TRISTANO LES SIECLES ORCHESTRA CONDUCTED BY FRANÇOIS-XAVIER ROTH

Carl Craig is back with a new album called Versus on InFiné & Planet E Communication. Versus is a perfect encapsulation of our philosophy, which serves a duty as a platform to foster hybridization between genres, and also as the label’s ten-year anniversary gift to itself. A 9-year transnational human adventure between the iconic Detroit techno producer Carl Craig, Francesco Tristano as arranger, the open-minded conductor François-Xavier Roth with Les Siècles orchestra.

Versus Limited Edition Limited deluxe 3LP edition with 4 additional exclusive acoustic versions Bleep – HHV – Bandcamp