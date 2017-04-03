NEW SINGLE RELEASE

Dancehall legend, Grammy Award winner and extraordinaire Sean Paul who recently spent 9 weeks at no.1 in the UK charts on Clean Bandit’s “Rockabye”, drops his brand new banger “Body”.

The single features superstar Atlanta trio MIGOS, whose single “Bad And Boujee” became an internet phenomenon earlier this year, hitting the no. 1 spot on the Billboard chart. Migos joined Sean in Miami earlier this month to shoot a new video for the single. Speaking of the collaboration Sean says “Migos is one of my favourite rap groups right now. I love how all three of them have different styles and it was wicked to have them flow over a dancehall-oriented track. Shooting outside in Miami is always a great way to gauge people’s reactions to a song.

Sean Paul is without doubt one of the most instantly recognisable voices in music and he has continued his remarkable strike rate over the last year.

Sean Paul has worked with some of the world’s biggest artists including Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Sia, Kelly Rowland, Enrique Iglesias and 2Chainz, and has also partnered with reggae and dancehall acts such as Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley, Chi Chi Ching, Mr. Vegas, Beenie Man, Ding Dong, Future Fambo, and Tami Chynn. Aside from being a top-notch performer, Sean Paul is a much sought after music producer and has created music with a number of top Jamaican artistes.