LONDON HEAT

It all happened last month at the Hammersmith Apollo.

This year six salon teams and one talented young colourist were victorious winning a place at the L’Oréal Colour Trophy 2017 Grand Final to be held on 5th June 2017. The teams had only 30 minutes to create their fashion inspired, flawless winning look to impress the elite group of judges.

The following hairdressers in your area have been named grand finalists for the London Region L’Oréal Colour Trophy Award, the L’Oréal Men’s Image Award, and the STAR award

L’Oréal Colour Trophy STAR Award

Harriet Stokes – Not Another Salon

L’Oréal Colour Trophy Men’s Image Award

The Social London - Brooks & Brooks

The photographic entries was extensive to the be reduced to 500+ regional finalists, and now just 54 salons from across the whole of the UK will compete at the highly acclaimed Grand Final in London on 5th June 2017. The finalists will have just one more opportunity in which to show there creative flair and technical ability in their chosen category.

L’Oréal Colour Trophy Women’s Image Award

Brooks & Brooks – Toni & Guy, Canary Wharf - Headquarters Hair Salon - The Lion & The Fox

The overall winners in each category will pick up a prize package which includes a European Trip to shoot their winning look, a fashion shoot with a leading consumer glossy magazine, plus other exposure opportunities throughout the year!

Here are some of the other salon creations on the night that was not able to qualify, because the standard was so high

L’Oréal Colour Trophy Men’s Image Award contestants on the night.

L’Oréal Colour Trophy Women’s Image Award - London Contestants at the Apollo

L’Oréal Colour Trophy 2017 Grand Final to be held on 5th June 2017.