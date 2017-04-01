NEW FILM RELEASE

Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot are back for ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’, in a cosmos-spanning adventure to try and track down Peter Quill’s mysterious father, with not much to go on. And their search doesn’t go smoothly as a new threat come there way.

Ayesha, leader of the Sovereign race, to defend a cache of valuable batteries from an inter-dimensional monster called the Abilisk. The Guardians accept and complete the job in exchange for Nebula, who was captured by the Sovereign following the Battle of Xandar. However, Rocket in the image below secretly steals several batteries for his own gains.

Furious by this, the Sovereign send a fleet of drones to attack the Guardians’ ship, the Milano. The Guardians are then forced to crash-land on a nearby planet, where Ego appears and single-handedly destroys all the drones. After revealing himself as his father, Ego invites Quill, accompanied by Gamora and Drax, to his home, while Rocket and Groot remain behind to repair the Milano and guard Nebula.

Release Date 28/04/17

Enjoy!!!