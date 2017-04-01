NEW SINGLE RELEASED TODAY

‘Fireworks’

Following the release of his debut EP ‘IVRY/KAYA’ and it’s lead track ‘IVRY’, Miles From Kinshasa reveals his new single ‘Fireworks’. Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and raised in the UK, Miles From Kinshasa (aka Vivien Kongolo) is a South London based singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer making an infectious, self-crafted style of music he calls Rumba-pop, fusing R&B and pop with influences from around the world.





‘Fireworks’ explores the idea that familiarity breeds contempt – the fireworks that were once the crux have only left smoke and a dying relationship – and concludes that “end of means end of… it’s over.”

The accompanying video (co-directed by Vivien and close collaborator Kadiata) is a one-shot visual painting of the pursuit of inner peace and closure, and features Vivien still wielding his vice as he heads towards the calmness of the water. The video premiered today on Noisey UK.

The ‘IVRY/KAYA’ EP garnered press and radio support from Pigeons & Planes, The FADER, BBC Radio 1 and more. Miles From Kinshasa debuted his live show towards the end of 2016 with support slots for Kelis and RAY BLK, and more recently Baloji. Up next is a show at Brighton’s Great Escape Festival on the May 18th, with more shows to be announced this year.

‘Fireworks’ is available to stream and add to your playlists on Spotify

