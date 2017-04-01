MBFW MADRID AW/17

The greatest event in Spanish fashion, took place from 16 to 21 February, and it had a full programme of runway shows and presentations and was held in the IFEMA-Feria de Madrid Exhibition Centre and a collection of other venues across Madrid.

This season’s fashion show, in addition to welcoming Charo Izquierdo as the new director, presented innovations such as the participation, for the first time, of such important names in Spanish fashion as Custo Barcelona, Marcos Luengo and Menchén Tomás, as well as an interesting off schedule programme involving seven featured young creators, who have already established themselves in the Spanish fashion industry.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, 65th exhibition was amazing, with a balance of excellent creative quality from all the collections presented during the event. As well as the high number of visitors and professionals that came to discover it first hand.

The collections covered 42 of the most important Spanish creators.

And as usual, the last day of the MBFWM fashion show programme was dedicated to Samsung EGO’s emerging design, which is the true driving force behind the renewal of Spanish fashion.





