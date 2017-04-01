TO BREAK A SPELL

Remake of a classic romance film.

It all starts with an enchantress disguised as an old beggar woman offers an enchanted rose to a prince in exchange for shelter from a storm, but he refuses. For his arrogance, she places a spell that transforms him into a beast to match his inhumane character, turns the servants into anthropomorphic household objects, and erases the castle from the villagers’ memories of loved ones.

The Beast is then left with a magic mirror that shows faraway events and leaves him the enchanted rose. To break the spell, the prince must learn to love another and earn her love in return before the rose’s last petal falls, otherwise the prince will remain a beast forever and his servants will lose their remaining humanity.

Belle a young woman that lives with her father Maurice, an artist and tinkerer. Gaston, a celebrated former soldier, seeks her hand in marriage, but she is repulsed by his arrogance. On a trip to the market to sell music boxes, Maurice and his horse Philippe lose their way in the forest and are attacked by wolves. They seek refuge at the castle, but Maurice is imprisoned by the Beast as penance for taking a rose from the garden.

That is when she realises her father is missing and travels to the forest in search of him, and that is when Beauty meets the Beast.

 

