Inside the Spring 2017 Issue 18

HomeLatestInside the Spring 2017 Issue 18 Music artist – Beck Through his latest and previous albums, Beck who has been around since the 1990s, creates a unique sound that can be described as alternative, with a collage of folk, funk, soul, hip hop, alternative rock, country and psychedelia. We discover how he started in music and became of the most respected artists in those genres. ...MBFW Madrid SS17 As usual, we bring you our fast-paced coverage on some of Spain's most creative designers. To find out which designers caught our eye with their Spring/Summer 2017 collections, check out our special catwalk report and fashion news. Fine cuisine and sophisticated beverages The Bite Magazine brings you the best in our recommendations of top restaurants and eateries in town with regular reviews. In this issue, we enjoyed the exquisite cuisine at AQUAVIT Restaurant, just off London's Piccadilly Circus which offers Nordic cuisine in a relaxed and spacious dining environment. We also visited the sensational BURDOCK cafe-bar-restaurant in ...Model profile – Gigi Hadid Our special feature in this issue is on top model and It-girl Gigi Hadid. A young woman who has risen above people's opinion, we get to discover more about the established fashion model, and her rise to fame as an inspirational model on the social media world. Read the feature here Beauty & Men's grooming Along with spring comes the latest in make-up and grooming trends. We take a look at some of the beauty products for women as well as some of the latest men's products for fashion conscious men. Check out our pages for a selection of the best beauty and grooming tips for the spring season. Find out more in the spring 2017 issue 18 of the Bite Magazine.