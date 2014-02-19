Through his latest and previous albums, Beck who has been around since the 1990s, creates a unique sound that can be described as alternative, with a collage of folk, funk, soul, hip hop, alternative rock, country and psychedelia. We discover how he started in music and became of the most respected artists in those genres. Read the article Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published. Name* Email* Website Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.