The captain of all captains is back in full force. Oscar winning Johnny Depp takes us on a journey triggered by a series of misfortunes and his life, once again, is on the line. I wonder why so many loathe this man, is it because of his dashing good looks (you can tell that I am a female blogger- a bit of a dead give away) or is it because he’s the best pirate of all time? In this film, as Captain Jack Sparrow- it’s most likely due to the latter.

 

THE PLOT

 

The creepy Captain Salazar and his crew of deadly ghost sailors have escaped from the Devil’s Triangle and are on a mission to kill all pirates. To his dismay, Captain Jack (Depp)  needs to form an alliance with the astronomer Carina Smyth in order to survive.  A strong-willed sailor Henry joins their team and together they sail the Dying Gull (Jack’s old shabby ship loaded with character and spirit of course)  to safety, however the sail is not so smooth. Lets see what the currents of the ocean have in stall for Jack and his crew.

 

Salazar’s Revenge contains mind blowing cinematography due to the fact that the film was shot on some of the most beautiful locations on the Australian coast. The film crew finally docked in Vancouver, British Columbia to shot the last scenes. It is claiming to have created a whole other world with some of the best pirates yet! Director Joachim Rønning says,

 

“We wanted to make the best ‘Pirates’ movie ever. We wanted to create fun, spectacular action, an epic movie with a very strong emotional core, and great characters. We’ve been working hard now for years to get in the spirit of the first film, and at the same time make ‘Salazar’s Revenge’ feel fresh and new. Now it’s up to the audience to see if we accomplished that.”

 

Make sure to catch Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge  in UK cinemas on 26th May, 2017, in Digital 3D, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D and see what you think.

