DESIGNED BY A WOMAN FOR WOMEN

Do you know what a tetrachromat is? It is a person, a female to be more specific, who possesses the unique ability to covey colour information through 4 independent channels in the cone cells of their eye.

You’re probably thinking what does this actually mean and what on earth does this have to do with lipstick? Let me explain. Expert Maureen Seaberg (quite ironic that there is ‘see’ in her name) is a tetrachromat and a proud one I might add. Due to her unique set of eyes, she can see an astonishing 100 million hues. That’s 10 times more than the average person! Seaberg played a vital role in the creation of MAC’s new Liptensity, as her magic eyes provided an array of 24 new and innovative colours. The variety of colours is electrifying and exciting making it hard to settle for just for one. And the best part about Liptensity’s colour is that it is colour that lasts.

